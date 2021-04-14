“If the bee disappears from the surface of the earth, man would have no more than four years to live” – Albert Einstein
This is serious people. Do you like fruits and vegetables? They have to be pollinated. Do you like meat, cheese, and eggs? These creatures eat things that must be pollinated. You like your all-cotton clothing? Needs a pollinator. How about those wonderful almonds? They’re 100% dependent on honeybees for pollination. It is estimated that insect-pollinated plants account for at least 1/3 of our diet and honeybees do about 80% of the work.
Some interesting stats: There are 20,000 species of bees of which 4,000 contribute to pollination. One pound of honey requires the work of more than 500 bees. A worker bee will only produce about 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime. One hive can produce 30-60 pounds of honey per year. They may travel as far as 55,000 miles, visiting more than 2 million flowers, to gather enough nectar to make 1 pound of honey (all within a 2-mile radius of the hive). A worker bee may visit more than 1,000 flowers in a trip lasting three hours or more. Honeybees communicate through a unique dance.
The direct value of the honeybee pollination annually to US agriculture is approximately $14.6 billion. There are approximately 150,000 apiarists (beekeepers) in the US (2007 stats). A single colony of bees working 1 acre of apple trees can increase the yield by 300%. Bacteria, fungus, nor mold can live in honey because of its high density. It’s enclosed in its own protective shield. Honey doesn’t “go bad.” If it crystallizes, sit the jar into a pan of very warm water on a low-heat stove burner. It will turn back to liquid and still retain its healthful properties.
Research is increasingly validating the medicinal properties of honey. It’s been used to treat burns, and ulcers, aid in digestion, and helping to heal inflammation. Honey contains small amounts of important minerals, vitamins, and even antioxidants. It’s believed that one should eat honey from their own locale if they’re prone to pollen allergies. Seeds have been stored in honey, and then successfully germinated. It’s been used to preserve flesh for transport, and is a very effective rooting stimulator for cuttings.
The honeybees – the workhorses of our food system – are dying at an alarming rate. The phenomenon has been given a name: Colony Collapse Disorder. What is causing this loss is still a mystery. More and more the finger is being pointed at industrialization, pesticide exposure, and genetic engineering. One suspect is a group of pesticides called neonicotinoids, which has been banned in France, Italy, Germany, and Slovenia … but the US continues to use them. Studies have shown that this pesticide attacks the nervous system and impairs navigational and foraging abilities of the bees. They leave the hive, become disoriented, and die in the field.
There are other synthetic pesticides which attack the nervous systems of insects that come into contact with it. Then there is the genetically modified corn, Bt corn, which has had a gene spliced into its DNA, from a bacterial toxin, known to kill insects. In a nutshell, each plant has built-in pesticide cells. It’s thought that the bacterial toxin in the Bt corn may be affecting the intestines of the bees, weakening them to parasites. In 1996 production on this modified corn was 1%. In 2008 it had risen to 57%. Another theory holds that there is a multi-level problem: the bee’s immune systems become weakened by a combination of malnourishment, mites, pesticide/chemical exposure, and then a secondary virus/parasite/pathogen kills them. In the way of new problems there is a virulent, fast-spreading microsporidium pathogen laying waste in Spain, and a recently identified virus called ‘Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus’. Another troubling study shows that honeybees have more limited immune systems than most other insects.
Where’s the effective research? There is very little. Those who are studying and mapping the problem are not the ones with the power to do something about it. The deep pockets are on the side of the chemical companies producing toxins, rearranging genetic order, and trying to build a tower to God. I wonder if they think the chemicals will keep them alive once the tiny pollinators are gone.
As far as statistics go, whether the honeybees are endangered or not, it’s varied. At the current time they’re not considered endangered.
Monoculture is often tagged as the primary reason for the demise, but then we all are beginning to understand that monoculture is directly opposed to natural processes. Bottom line: we need Bees!