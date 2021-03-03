When you think of pollution what comes to mind? Is it trash piles in the wrong places? Litter along the roads? Junkyards settled along waterways? It’s all that a so much more. What about what we can’t see? If you’re like me, you want to do all you can to not make more negative impact on our ailing planet then you absolutely have to, but there are things we do in our everyday lives that aren’t the healthiest for the soil, air, or water.
Microbeads
First banned in the Netherlands in 2014, microbeads are designed to get into hard-to-reach places. In science they’re primarily used to separate biological materials. Once magnetically charged, for example, they can be attracted to the surface of certain types of cell or bacteria.
Their size, surface area and the sheer number of them makes microbeads a huge problem once they make it into marine ecosystems. As they’re so small, collectively microbeads have a huge surface area. This allows them to absorb large quantities of toxins and other pollutants. Once they’re in the wild, microbeads can be easily ingested by marine animals.
It has been said that if someone eats six oysters, it is likely they will have eaten 50 particles of microplastics. The distinction between microbeads and microplastics is important, but the problem they cause is ultimately the same. It’s estimated that between 15-51 trillion microplastic particles have accumulated in the ocean, with Europe alone flushing between 80,000-219,000 tons of microplastics into the sea each year. More than 280 marine species are known to ingest microplastics, a number that is only going to grow.
The damage they cause is becoming increasingly clear. What was once a major selling point for refreshing, cleansing cosmetics has now become a byword for environmental disaster. A couple of years ago packaging triumphantly declared the presence of cleansing microbeads – they’re now hidden in the list of ingredients under the guise of polyethylene and polypropylene. Really people? Is your cosmetic value, more than the lives of those we must have? I don’t think so! Johnson & Johnson has removed microbeads from half of the products it sells and planned to remove microbeads from all products globally by 2017. I don’t know current status.
Dryer lint – really??! Yep! Nearly 2000 polyester fibers can float away, unseen, from a single fleece sweater in one wash cycle. That synthetic lint likely makes its way through sewage treatment systems and into oceans around the world. The consequences of this widespread pollution are still hazy, but environmental scientists say the microscopic plastic fibers have the potential to harm marine life.
Researchers wanted to see how synthetic lint got into sewage in the first place. Given its polyester-acrylic composition, they thought clothing and blankets. They purchased a pile of polyester blankets, fleeces, and shirts and commandeered three volunteers’ home washing machines for several months. They collected the wastewater from the machines and filtered it to recover the lint. Each polyester item shed hundreds of fibers per washing.
How are we exposed without knowing it? Breathing contaminated air. Eating contaminated food products, such as fish from contaminated waters; meat, milk, or eggs from animals that fed on contaminated plants; and fruits and vegetables grown in contaminated soil on which air toxics have been deposited. Drinking water contaminated by toxic air pollutants. Ingesting contaminated soil. Young children are especially vulnerable because they often ingest soil from their hands or from objects they place in their mouths. Touching (making skin contact with contaminated soil, dust, or water (for example, during recreational use of contaminated water bodies).
What I want you to get is that we all do this without knowing what we have just done. It’s overwhelming! The fact is that we all make choices. Simple is always better for the environment. I don’t want anyone to get “crazy” about this … just be aware. Our lives are complicated at best, so if we all decide we’ll do the best we have knowledge of, that’s as good as it gets.
We don’t live in the world of pre-1950’s, and it seems that everything is all about profit, gain, greed. You are responsible to do your research and function in the best knowledge you can find. That’s all. Yes, we live in a scary world. We can still do what we know is right.
I will continue to dry my clothes, buy my groceries where they’re available, and try to be as good a steward as I can be.
What I want you to see is that it isn’t all cut-and-dried. Be vigilant.
Sherrie Ottinger, aka: “The TN Dirtgirl,” is a regenerative Earth thinker, teacher, columnist, author and speaker. Her passion is all things “dirt.” She may be reached at velokigate@yahoo.com with comments or questions.