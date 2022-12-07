It’s been an unusually warm fall, so far, and the best part is there’s been time to catch up on end-of-season chores. Let’s go over a few.
Even though plants appear to be dead, they’re only resting. Nutrients and water are being stored, injuries are healing, and chemical changes are being set in place to repel pests and disease. We can help by mulching properly, watering a little if winter is dry. Most December chores are repeats of what you have done all year:
• Remove dead plant matter to rid the area of over-wintering diseases and pests. Yes, they can be composted.
• Trimming shrubs can be tricky and really shouldn’t be done this time of year, unless there’s a good reason such as dead, diseased, damaged or crossing branches. Trimming now can bring on a flush of new growth, which will be frozen and killed with the next hard freeze. Not good! Shrubs you can trim now are the ones that bloomed in late summer/fall. If winter damage is noticed in the coming months, leave it until spring. Make clean, flush cuts leaving no stubs. Do not use tar wound spray on cuts, as it inhibits the natural healing process of a properly executed cut.
• Clay soil tends toward acidity, and that’s great for acid-loving plants like azaleas, rhododendrons, evergreens, blueberries, etc.; but not so great for things that like a little more alkalinity – like your lawn and vegetable garden. Lime is “slow” so apply it now, if you choose, (40# per 1,000 sq. ft. of dolomitic, pelletized lime) and it will be available to roots when the early spring growth begins. If you’re liming the lawn, core aerate first. Do not lime and fertilize at the same time. They cancel each other.
• Cut back spent annuals and finished perennials, adding all trimmings to the compost, and leaving all roots in the ground. Put out colorful pansies, Johnny-jump-ups, and ornamental cabbages if you don’t like the empty look.
• Use well-draining synthetic containers for outside winter color. Concrete, pottery, and ceramic are very susceptible to cracking during hard freezes, even if they have drainage. Empty concrete containers, including birdbath tops, and turn them up-side-down or store them.
• Keep an eye on the roses and water deeply during a quick thaw. Freezing/thawing cycles may heave (push roots up out of the ground) them, and other plants, out of the soil. If this happens, replace the soil and remulch to protect the roots.
• Mulch everything with a thickly piled blanket of pine straw or chopped leaves.
• Keep composting! The things you add won’t go down as fast but the bacteria and bug-helpers are working inside the pile. Remember: 3 parts “brown” (dry matter such as paper, leaves, pine straw, animal bedding) to 1 part “green” (kitchen scraps, food waste, any wet, rotting matter). If it gets too wet, it’ll stop decomposing and begin to smell bad. Sprinkle lime on it, and add lots more “brown”.
• Did you pick and store green tomatoes, or any other summer veggie, before the first freeze? How about winter squash? Check stored crops regularly, for decay or rodent damage. Tomatoes continue to ripen under their cover of newspaper. Use your stored crops regularly, and if you have extra, share.
• Clean up garden debris and compost it. I have a pile in the corner of the garden. I don’t pull up the plants, but cut them off and leave their roots in the ground. They’ll continue to benefit the microbes in the soil all winter, and I’ve not disturbed the soil. I add barnyard waste, old hay, and my neighbors bring me their wonderful leaves, so the garden is blanketed. Another method is to plant a cover crop, for living roots, and all the benefits of a mulch. Remember, you’re feeding the soil…which will feed the vegetables… which feed you.
• If you keep a garden notebook, write down failures/successes, what you’d like to change, and what to repeat. Also note where things were planted so crops may be rotated. A garden journal is a big help when you get back into the growing season. You think you’ll remember. You won’t. Jot it down.
I’m sure you can think of things I haven’t mentioned. I’d love to hear your chore list for winter. I’ll continue with this one next week and maybe I’ll cover some of yours. Hope you get all finished before it gets cold!