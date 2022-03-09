Spring brings homeowners out of the woodwork! They’re tired of being cooped up, and dirtfolk are ready to get their hands in the soil. Housekeeping is just as important. We’ll go back to pruning.
Conifers – require special techniques to shape or slow the growth. Know your plant! Firs, pines, spruces, or any needled evergreens, should not be cut back or sheared like other trees/shrubs. Just use your fingers to pinch off half of each new “candle” (the bright green new growth on the tips of each branch). Removing the entire candle would stop all further growth of the branch. Pruning should begin within the first two years of planting, because trees are like children; guidance is very prudent. This is easier when the trees are small, increasingly difficult as they get larger.
Note: There are insects that try to do your evergreen pruning for you and they don’t care about the health of the tree. Borers and moths (think wooly adelgid, pine borer, spruce budworm, etc.) attack early, when the new growth is tender, so be on the lookout. I try to spray our smaller evergreens with a soapy water solution regularly. When the temps are consistently above 40-degrees we spray with light horticultural oil, smothering the hatchlings. If these pests are left to themselves, they will girdle and kill a year’s growth, and worse. There are other really good natural treatments, such as Neem oil, Safer’s Insecticidal Soap, and of course the blends you can make yourself from kitchen herbs. Nature knew what she was doing! We have what we need already … it’s just knowing how do combine and use. Our ancestors knew!
Hedges – most plant varieties which do well as hedges, can tolerate a severe pruning after the first year. This kind of pruning will cause the hedge to thicken quicker. Keep them in good shape with adequate feedings, and water during severely dry spells. Remember, you’re trying to make plants do things that are against their nature, the program given to it by nature, so choose wisely when you want a plant. Know what its needs are BEFORE you commit. It’ll save a lot of frustration down the road.
Shrubbery – pruning takes several different directions. Some, such as forsythia, kerria, lilac, nandina, etc., produce new canes from the base, and proper pruning would be to remove the older, thicker canes at the ground, allowing the new growth room to develop. Always prune to an outward facing bud, to keep the plant open.
Shrubs which bloom in spring shouldn’t be pruned until summer. Summer bloomers are pruned in fall … and so on. This is only important if you simply must have the bloom, but if it really doesn’t matter that you lose the bloom one season in lieu of a healthier shrub, then prune them in the spring. Some shrubs may be pruned “hard” while others require a lighter touch. Some don’t want any pruning. It’s important to know what you are pruning and what it requires.
Ornamental grasses – some of my favorite plants. This is a large group including liriope, mondo, maiden, pampas, etc. Some gardeners burn off the large clumps of pampas, to kill out overwintering pests/disease, while others will cut off the clumps to about 12 inches tall. Be sure to use sharp tools and wear gloves. I cut mine back because my chickens love to pick at the seeds and the billies will munch down on all of it. The main thing is to get that clump ready for a new growing season. This is a great time to dig/move any grasses you need thinned or removed.
In all of this, the one thing I want you to keep at the front of your thinker is that “We’re not in charge.” Nature is. Following the lead of nature, on your particular piece of soil will go a long way toward success and happiness. Our biggest asset is to be observant, take note, feel the situation, and follow suit.
The topic of spring start-up is so big, and I’ve only touched on a few absolute essentials in my yard. There is so much more, but I’m out of space. I’m reminded every year that I know so little, but want to know more. I want to share it with all of you. If I have failed to cover something you’re interested in, email me and I’ll try to help you. Together we’ll jump right in to this wonderful new spring with its unlived adventures waiting for us.