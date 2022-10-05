How many times I’ve heard someone say, “It’s as simple as 1, 2, 3!” I say, not so! No matter what you tackle, try to implement, or learn, it’s rarely 1, 2, 3. It’s more like 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, and so on. I’ve found as I’ve gotten older, that those in-betweens are the real meat-on-the-bones.
Gardening is a good example. You can find books, magazines, videos, and “experts” teaching the “best” way to do something … and they all contradict each other! How frustrating! For a beginner gardener, it’s enough to make you quit before you even start. Don’t. Realize that you’re a beginner, and we’ve all been a beginner so many times, in so many situations. Beginning anything is made up of halting, stumbling steps, and mistakes will be made, until we find our groove. It’s surprising how much we learn from making those mistakes.
To begin gardening, start with questions: Where will it be? Raised beds or in-ground, or both? What’s the environment like, at the site you’ve chosen? What type of soil? How much sunlight? Do you need fencing?
What processes will you use to start? I hope you choose no-till! If so, will it be with paper and cardboard? (Please don’t use plastic, weedblock, or anything synthetic.) Layers, as in lasagna gardening? Do you have access to compost or manure? Will you solarize it thru winter? These, and so many more, questions need to be nailed down before you do anything.
These are the 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, and so on. Wintertime is a great time to plan for what to plant, but right now is the best time to start the garden site, so it can be ready to receive in the spring.
Now, for a mentor/teacher in the methods you want to use … where do you get them? Unfortunately, it’ll probably be trial-and-error, unless you already know someone successfully gardening the way you want to. Put out feelers. I’m available to walk you through it, or maybe you have a friend or neighbor who is doing it. Facebook has some good pages that teach no-till, for instance, step-by-step. USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance, a non-profit located here in Greeneville, is a page I write on, Monday-Friday, and I’d love to have you visit! YouTube has some great videos, but you need to be specific. If you’re wanting to learn about cardboard gardening, that’s what you’ll put on the SEARCH line. Look at several before you decide which works best for your particular site and situation, because every situation is unique. Beware of “experts” or folks who try to tell you that “this is the only way” to garden, because it’s a little bit different for everyone. You’ll find extremes in both directions. Avoid them, as they’ll frustrate you more. You’ll find videos by certain gardeners, that you’ll want to follow. I’ve found several; one is MI Gardener. He will put new gardeners at ease, and knows how to encourage.
These days there are some really good online courses, and podcasts, where we can learn about becoming better stewards through the manner in which we garden or landscape. Understanding Ag, LLC is a great website to learn a ton about soil health, and why it matters.
A lot of new gardeners want to try to grow everything, once they’ve decided their method. It’s a lot like impulse-buying. Don’t get carried away. When you begin to make your list of things to buy/plant, think about the things your family will eat. There’s no point in growing okra if no one likes it, is there? If you all like salsa, then growing a salsa garden, with everything it takes to make salsa, might be a good beginner garden. If you live alone, you don’t want to plant a dozen tomato plants, unless you’re planning to preserve. Do you want some perennial veggies and fruits? How about root veggies? Planning this on paper, is so helpful! Make notes about the kinds of things you want, then jot down any special characteristics, good or bad. This will help in the weeding out, later.
Now you can see that 1, 2, 3, etc. is NOT simple! The good news is, once you’ve made these decisions, it becomes much simpler, and when you’ve done your first garden, you’ll be amazed at how much you learned, and understand about it. You’ll be ready to make your 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, etc. decisions quicker next year.