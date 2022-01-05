“We are planning a small, raised bed vegetable/herb/flower garden next spring. I want to plant trees on the remainder of the property. I’m trying to figure out how to get rid of the grass without using any chemicals. I’ve thought about cardboard boxes, flattening and laying them over as much grass as I can, but I’m worried we’ll have a big, muddy mess come spring. Suggestions? Also, have you ever used tillage radishes to improve soil?” — Cathy M., Limestone
No-till is the best thing you can do for a garden, new or old, as well as flower beds. Decide where your garden will be and flag/stake it for a marker. Lay down thick layers of newspaper or cardboard (or any kind of household paper waste). You might need to have the hose handy to keep it from blowing away. Wet it well! The paper/cardboard needs to be “shingled” so there is no soil showing. On top of this, layer on any organic matter. My choices are composted manure (or fresh manure from alpaca, llama, goat, sheep or rabbit) in a thick covering. Then leaves, shredded old sawdust or wood chips, leaf mold, compost, any household scraps ... stuff that’ll rot. My final layer is a 4 inches to 6 inches mass of old hay or straw. This is your final “blanket” on the space. In the spring that layering will have shrunk by half, and the ground under it will be ready to grow! There won’t be a muddy mess if you do it correctly.
You’ll plant through it when garden time comes. When we get to spring, come back and I’ll get you there. Or you can Google (or YouTube) no-till planting, cardboard gardening, or lasagna gardening. You’ll find many ways to the process but it all leads to little/no disturbance of the soil, and keeping living roots in the ground. Eventually you’ll want to add cover-cropping to the mix. This is where “tillage radishes” (such as daikon) come into play.
All of this adds up to less work, healthier soil, and more nutrition.
“When is a tree considered dormant? Is it when the leaves are all off, when they turn colors, or what? I want to start pruning some deciduous trees (maple, oak, one forest pansy redbud and one balsam). Is it safe to prune now?” — Alice K., Greeneville
Anytime after a couple hard frosts is considered dormant on deciduous trees, such as the ones named. Prune up to 1/3 of the overall size per year without doing damage to the tree. If you’re removing larger limbs, cut the weight off first by cutting 2 feet or more out the limb, then doing an undercut on that branch, at the trunk. The final cut is at the “elephant’s skin” ... rolls of bark where the branch joins the trunk. Removing the weight, then doing the undercut first, will help prevent tearing the “skin” (bark) of the tree. Pruning of deciduous, in our zone, may be done all the way up to February, if the weather stays cold.
Trimming guides:
First remove only dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing branches. Step back and take a look. That may be all you need. If you need to raise the canopy (the lowest branches), only remove two rings of limbs per year.
If you’re thinning, be sure your cuts are against the main trunk (elephant skin). Leave no stubs! They don’t heal. Again, start with dead, damaged, diseased and crossing branches, then proceed with thinning. No pruning spray. The sap is down and the tree shouldn’t “bleed” much. The wound will heal itself if the cuts are correct. If you feel you need to spray something on the wound, I like to use a warm, soapy water solution, just to wash the wound. Trees are meant to be pruned/trimmed. In nature, the animals keep the branches in check with eating, scrubbing against, etc. Pruning is a good practice!
“My hydrangea flower stems. Do I put water in them or leave them to dry out? Thank you again for all your information! You are a wealth of knowledge!” — Susan C., Greeneville
They may be dried both ways. You can put some water in the containers and let it evaporate on its own, or just leave the stems in a dry container. Leave the containers in a cool place, with good ventilation, and don’t put too many in one container or they’ll smush each other as they dry. You can also hang them up by their stems to dry. Tie a string to each stem and then tie several of them on clothes hangers, not touching each other. This can give a perkier, rounder finished product. When completely dry, you can spray with a fixative. This will help them not to shatter, and last longer.