“I trimmed a couple limbs off my dogwood. Do I need to paint it with something to keep it from decaying? I have lilacs that haven’t done well. They have holes in the trunks and some dead in them. Can I fix them?” — D.B., Greeneville
Painting could cause the very problem you’re trying to prevent … decay. Years ago, it was recommended to paint the wound with tar, until it was discovered that the tree rotted under the spray. It didn’t heal/scar as it would have if not painted. Spray the wound with soapy water to help deter bacteria, if you want, then leave it be.
The main thing is do a proper cut, not leaving stubs. Follow the damaged limb to where it joins the tree. You’ll see an area of what looks like extra skin. Cut just in front of that, cleanly, no tears. Now the tree will quickly form a scar, just the way nature intended. In trimming, start with dead, damaged, diseased, or crossing. After that, prune for esthetics, and always use correct cuts.
As for the lilacs, it sounds like you have borers. The holes, the dead … have you seen frass (sawdust)? One of the best things to do for them is to cut them to the ground and now is a good time. If they’re relatively healthy they will come back out within a few weeks, lush, green. Root prune at the same time – use a spade to cut a circle all the way around the bush, about 2 feet out from the trunk; push the spade in as deep as it will go and make a continuous cut. Sprinkle a generous amount of Epsom salts onto the cut and water it in. A good feeding with an organic fertilizer or composted manure is a good idea too. New vigorous feeder roots will form inside the rootball, renewing the shrub. It’ll be stronger, healthier, and bloom better.
Prune shrubs as hard as you want right after the bloom is done. Some of them may bloom again this year. Shrubs like crepe myrtle will take a pruning several times in a season, for fresh blooms. When the season is finished and seed pods form, trim them off with the last pruning to promote strong blooming next year Rhododendrons are a little different; you’ll see a little seed head/pod, kind of brown, positioned above a green area, where next year’s bloom will come from. That pod will snap off with a little pressure. If the plant needs reducing, prune now to the size you want, using the guidelines above. You’ll lose next year’s bloom but the shrub will be healthier.
Tree pruning = dead, damaged, diseased, crossing, then esthetics. If you want to know the how’s and why’s on tree root pruning, email me.
“What is the correct height to mow a fescue lawn?”
Fescue will do its best when it is cut at 3 ½” – 4” high. No more than 1/3 of the total blade should be removed at a time, to prevent stress on the grass plants. When the fescue is cut too short, weed seeds get the sunlight they need to germinate and they grow much faster than the stressed grass does. Competition for nutrients and moisture gets tough and if the grass continues to be stressed by wrong mowing, the weeds win. Conclusion: cutting the lawn correctly, with sharp blade and correct height — keeps it healthy and cuts down on weeds.
“How do I get rid of my lawn weeds once and for all?”
You won’t. Lawns are not a natural phenomenon thus everything we try to do with them is artificial. Weeds are the normal process of the earth trying to recover a balance. There is an order to their appearance and a reason for them being where they are. The best thing you can do to greatly reduce the weeds in your lawn is to keep the lawn as healthy as possible.
Cut the grass high, core aerate, dethatch, lime where needed. Spread compost or composted manure on it at least once a year. Fertilize twice a year with organics; don’t over fertilize. Excessive fertilizer stimulates blade instead of root growth and promotes thatch build-up. It also “addicts” the lawn to nitrogen, requiring ever increasing doses. Too much fertilizer also creates conditions favorable to disease. Good practices will enable the lawn to grow deep, thick, and healthy and this kind of lawn I’ll tolerate!