Questions — I love it! Here they come!
“I want to grow herbs but I can’t use them as fast as they grow. Do you know the best way to preserve them for later?”
Great question! One I had years ago, and yes, you can save them for when the snow flies.
You can always dry them as has been done for generations, but the flavor isn’t quite the same. I’ve dried, but I prefer to freeze them. It’s not difficult.
There are several methods, and theories, of freezing but I prefer to freeze them in bone broth because I usually use them in soups and stews. My own method is to harvest as much as I can, of the kinds I’d use in soups, then put stem and blossoms and all into a blender with a cup of broth. I puree the whole thing until it looks like a smoothie, then pour it into those tiny ice trays. Freeze them, then pop them out into zip-loc bags, label and return to freezer.
I also use this method with late or “ugly” peppers. I love using these cubes in chili and stews all winter. Pure nutrition! Some herbs do better being blanched first. Look up the method. Some sites recommend to only freeze the best, but I find that they all give it their all, so I use all of them.
Labeling correctly is a great tip. It’ll aid you in the use later in the year. There are several methods that have been tried and work fine, and I encourage you to try them all.
Another use I have for my most “smelly” herbs is in the chicken house and goat barn. My “sweet Annie” is a favorite for all of us. It covers odors well, even months later. Plus it’s a good insecticide/pesticide. Herbs are great crushed and used as potpourri throughout the house.
Herbs are great wherever you want to try them. I use the overage in my compost to keep the summer smell down; I rub them on my skin when I’m mowing to prevent mosquito bites; I carry them in and lay them around to help repel biting insects; lay them in nest boxes to combat flies and mites and more. Use your imagination!
“Are there garden veggies that can be canned in the spring? There’s so much in fall!”
Yes ma’am! Do you like beets? They’re one of the quickest root crops you can grow, and canning them is easy. Do some pickled. Good for the heart! Chutney is another easy can. There are so many combinations you can do, based on your personal favorites. Garlic is another vegetable that can be processed early in the year, as well as pearl onions. Both of them have lots of health applications. There are peas, pickled radishes and even asparagus! What about strawberry jam – both the freezer type and canned one? There are a ton of recipes available for all of these. And if you froze too many tomatoes, thaw them and make other dishes with them. Never give up on a possible process!
“What is a “chill hour” and why does it matter?”
Chill hours equal the times when soil temp is between 32F-45F. Some plants require a certain number of winter-time temps to produce flowers and fruit. Apples require 400-1000 chill hours each year. Without this the tree won’t bud, flower, be pollinated or set fruit. Chill hours are different for each zone. Local charts should be available. Other plants that have chill-hour needs include tulips, and several biennials and root crops as well as herbs.
The flip-side of that is that those are the plants that are heat hardy.
“I found a baby squirrel. Can I keep and raise it?”
I found out the hard way — NO! It’s illegal to keep or raise baby wildlife like we did when we were kids. You must turn them over to the nearest wildlife rehabber. If it’s a reptile, there is a fellow close to Greene County but for all others the rehabber is Lynne McCoy in New Market. You’ll find her at backwoodlynne@aol.com and picturetrail.com/backwoodslynne. She’s been rehabbing every critter you can imagine for many years, and she teaches anywhere she can get to people who are truly interested. You’ll also find her on a segment of Jack Hanna’s wildlife show. Her number is 865-397-9540.
I just want to convey this; we’re not alone. There are lots of fellow humans – and critters — who count on us to do the “right thing” and treat others the way we want to be treated. Don’t we all want that??