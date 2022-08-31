The truth is gardening is not easy. I don’t think it was meant to be. In fact, I think when things are too easy, the value of them are never realized.
In gardening, there’s pests, diseases and environmental issues that we have no control over … and we get tired. We do all we’ve read, and Googled, and asked. And we still are dealing with issues. That’s life, folks.
Nothing is a given. What happened last year in the garden may not appear in this year’s planting. I love that! The mystery of Nature is fascinating. No matter how many lifetimes we could live, we’ll never figure out It’s Nature’s game plan!
So, the tomatoes did poorly, the potatoes got sunburned, the garlic rotted, and the squash bugs got more of the squash than you did. It’s ok. Do you have a compost pile? Give it the nasty stuff (and remember, three parts brown, to one part wet). I have chickens, that will take all my “failure-fruits” and turn them into delicious, nutritious eggs.
Years ago, they said that lack of calcium is why tomatoes got blossom-end-rot. People added calcium supplements when they planted, and whatever else was recommended. Now we know that it’s not the calcium added, it’s the ability to take up that calcium, and that depends on soil health. Again, the knee bone is connected to the thigh bone. One of the hardest things to get through folks’ brains, is that everything on this planet is connected/related. We all came from the same place and we’re going back to the same place – the soil.
Our lives and health depend on nutrition. We don’t get that from the moon or Mars or any other planet. It comes from right here. We are dependent on the food-value of what we eat, and synthetic doesn’t get it.
There are so many illnesses that can be directly linked to malnutrition. Our society has become an “instant gratification” one. Fast food, whether it be what we order or what we buy at the stores. In turn, we’ve been laid low with obesity, heart disease, and diseases we have no answers for.
Back to the bottom line. We’re all carbon-based pieces of flesh, and our physical needs are directly related to nutrition. I don’t understand what folks don’t get. Most decent doctors will tell us to eat less sugar, bad fats, simple carbs, and stay away from sugared drinks — but we turn a deaf ear, until we have an “incident,” and then it becomes important. How about considering this BEFORE the incident?
Folks, we have vital organs in our bodies that filter out most of the poisons we pour into our frail, human bodies. These include the pancreas, liver, stomach and digestive system. Our lives do this thing called building toxins (a.k.a. cumulative effect), which means we go years without knowing what our issues are. And then — it hits! It’s not the doctor’s fault, nor the hospital’s. It’s our fault. Wisdom takes responsibility. We did it to ourselves.
Healing, prevention, correction — it’s going to come through recognizing, taking responsibility, and knowing your health issues came because of your choices. We are the product of the choices we make.
What’s that got to do with gardening? If you can grow nutritious food, do it. If you can’t, get to the local farmer’s markets and buy nutritious foods to get you on a healthier track.
Gym membership is nice, but not essential. Get out and move, walk, explore your own property. Go to the free parks that our tax dollars pay for. We have about 10 acres and walking around on it gives me the opportunity to observe and see what’s thriving or what’s not doing well. It’s called getting in touch with the other side of us. You don’t have to go hundreds of miles away, to find where Nature touches your world.
We’re so fortunate, here in Greeneville, to have many opportunities to explore, touch the life before us, and begin to heal, not just our own souls, but the earth we depend on.
Life is only not about humans. Life includes even the critters you’re afraid of. Life is everything that is dependent on this planet for survival. We are an enclosed world. We need all of us. Humans, animals, insects, vermin, and more than I can mention. Learn to include!