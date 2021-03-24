When I was a child, up until I was about six, we lived on a farm with gravity-fed cold water and no indoor plumbing. A bath was a trip to the creek or the river, or Mama would give a “spitbath,” or wash me down with a “worshcloth” and dishpan.
On Friday night we got a real bath! A big galvanized tub was taken down off the nail and set on the back porch. Mama heated pans of water (we had electricity) and filled the tub. Daddy was first, followed by each of us kids, and finally Mama ... all in the same bathwater. You talk about rich in composting materials, it was! Today that would be known as “greywater.” Ever hear of it? Modern society has made it “invisible” so using it is thought of as “dirty. It is, just not unusably so.
Greywater comes from bathtubs, dishwashers, sinks, washers, and anywhere you use water in your daily activities, except toilet water (a.k.a.: blackwater). Greywater may contain dirt, dead skin, cleaning products, hair, but if it’s ok to use on your body, it’ll be fine for recycling. It’s not good for consumption, but a dozen other things: watering the lawn or potted plants, the garden (be choosey about the greywater you use on edibles) and landscaping, flushing the toilet, rinsing down the bathtub, rewashing outside items, etc. It’s a good idea to choose environmentally sensitive cleaning products, like dishwasher soap, laundry soap, and more. Items used for hygiene should probably be biodegradable as well. You don’t want to kill the plants while trying to help the planet.
A side benefit is that a lot of this greywater will actually be better for the plants than treated water, because of the bits of biological material/nutrients they’ll break down to be.
Another benefit: it can lower your consumption of water, lowering the water bill. Who wouldn’t like that?! It’s one of the ways that anyone can reduce their “footprint” (impact) on the planet and help their wallet.
We use greywater all the time at home, especially in the summer. One of the things we have started doing is to catch the cold water that runs when we brush our teeth or shower, until it gets warm. I don’t mind the cold so much in summer, but in winter ... Auuugh! We’ve got a 5-gallon bucket we sit in the bathtub, and when it’s time to bathe or brush, we start with turning the water into the bucket. It takes about 2.5 gal to get warm. I save that water for aquarium cleaning, watering the dogs and barn critters. In the summer it’s used to wash duck poop off the patio, and water whatever needs a drink. When I clean the aquarium, I have about 5-gallons or more of awesome greywater from the tank, filled with all kinds of nutrients. That’s used for watering all plants. Blooms seem brighter and the plants are more resilient when the big heat comes. To refill the aquarium, I use the cold water from the tub that I saved for this occasion. Sometimes I need extra, but I’ve got it!
Other recycling we do, that involves water, is if I have coffee left over, I water it down and pour it around plants, along with the coffee filter full of used grounds. When we empty a milk container, it’s rinsed and the water is poured over the rose or any plant that has mildew problems. When we rinse out food containers/cans/jars, cook pasta or vegetables, or have any left-over water from cooking, I let it cool and pour it into the garden. It’s full of nutrients and I don’t want them going down the drain. I soak vegetable/fruit peelings in greywater, then pour it around plants. More nutrients!
The bottom line is we all can do better with what we have, and the benefits are long lasting to more that our bathing and cleaning. We’ve become so used to not thinking, just taking things for granted. Flush the toilet, drain the tub, turn on laundry or the dishwasher and go to bed. Maybe we need to give it more thought?
There are ways to actually set up your plumbing so your greywater is separated for reuse. Or you can do like us and dip it out. Funny isn’t it? Back to my roots!
I’m sure you can think of ways you can begin to recycle water at your house. I’d love to hear about it! Send me an email that I can share with your neighbors!