A new year – or new anything, for that matter – represents opportunities to me. I look back at where I’ve been, what I’ve learned, and how I have/have not incorporated the lessonst into my daily life. That which I have learned but put on the “back burner” needs to be used.
I often start with looking up definitions, and this year I looked up words that define me to others, such as: “horticulturist” – someone who is skilled in the art of cultivating plants. I’ve watched the use of this word come to mean someone who is skilled in the art of manipulating the environment to make it fit the plan, and that doesn’t describe me.
So I looked up “ecologist” – one who is interested in the relationship between organisms and their environments. They work toward prevention/reversal of any negative impact of modern civilization, to the planet we all depend on for survival. Although I am passionate about soil and plants, I am opposed to unnatural manipulation of the environment. This planet was here long before me, and my job is to take as good a care of it as I can, be a good steward and teach good stewardship.
My conscience was stirred toward this comparison as I read, once again, one of my favorite gardening books, “Noah’s Garden – Restoring the Ecology of Our Own Back Yards” by Sara Stein. I highly recommend this little, easy read book for anyone who has a love of the soil and all things natural.
I quote her now – “Ecology is a far cry from horticulture. Gardeners see aphids as enemies, moles as nuisances, and snakes as something the world would be better off without. Ecology sees all species connected in such a mesh of interdependence that one hardly dares to step on an ant. The very habit of thinking of plants and animals as independent entities begins to seem wrongheaded.”
In the continuance of this chapter she talks about how she and her husband bought a beautiful piece of property, teeming with wildlife and natural beauty, then proceeded to make a plan and put the landscape into place, cutting native trees and brush, mowing tall grasses, and replacing them with purchased plants.
“We did all this and more,” she wrote. “We cleared brush and pulled vines and hauled rocks and broke ground and dug beds until, after years of high hopes and hard work, we had an expanse of landscaped grounds and gardens that seemed to us like Eden. Then it hit. I realized in an instant the full extent of what we had done: we had banished the animals from this paradise of ours.”
I can relate so well to how her wisdom came to be, concerning the necessary interaction of each and every living thing on this earth. It was all set into place by our Creator, long, long ago, and how arrogant is mankind to think that we know a better way.
Fast forward through all this mistakes and messes we’ve made on our home planet. What can we do now, today, to begin to correct things and treat our little corner the way it was meant to be treated?
The answer is simple in design, yet it requires discipline, dedication and perseverance, all fueled by faith in the Grand Plan. Begin with proper care of the essence of all growing things – the soil beneath our feet. Feed it with the natural things it’s supposed to be fed with, not the pseudo quick-fix synthetics. Improve its structure and restore its health. When the soil is right, the plants it supports will be healthy and full of the nutrients that our bodies require. The things we grow for enjoyment or protection or balance will be strong and beautiful, not fighting a losing battle with pests and disease.
We can stop littering, and even pick up the litter that others throw out. Recycle, compost, dispose of refuse correctly, ask questions about things we don’t understand, continue to learn about ways to make our impact positive, and try to teach by example. People learn by what they see. I know it seems as tho no one is looking but I assure you they are. More and more are feeling the effects of the mistakes we’ve made in the last 100 years. People are looking for answers.
Sounds like a lot of work? Not really. Not when you consider the outcome and the goodness paid forward. Let’s do this together, what do you say?