I love this time of year! The grass is so green it hurts my eyes. Tiny crocuses and bright daffodils welcome the morning. The birds are back! I missed their cacophony! Driving out the road on my way to town I’m enjoying the view ... until I see something that flips my gizzard. Tree trimmers! I simply do not understand how someone can be turned loose with a chainsaw and paid good money to totally ruin a tree, in the name of trimming.
Let’s talk about this for a minute. If you have a sapling that’s a single trunk, straight as an arrow, and it’s about 4-feet tall now, how can you get it to branch? You cut just above a bud. In a few weeks you’ll notice little branches starting to emerge and you now have a canopy started.
A homeowner has a tree that’s never been trimmed or maybe never trimmed properly, and they’re worried about it breaking or falling and damaging property. They call a tree-trimmer, probably the cheapest one they could find, and hire them to come trim these trees. Whoa! We’re already headed in a downward spiral!
My friends, you get what you pay for – sometimes. A tree-trimmer only knows how to cut and chop and grind stuff up. He has no clue about the practical side of what he’s doing. You need an arborist, someone who is licensed/bonded (in case he falls and breaks his neck, or does more damage than good). An arborist will explain the trees to you, something like this.
Mature trees that have not been trimmed in a long time – or maybe never – do not need their tops lopped off, even if you want them to be shorter. You’re wanting to lower the top, maybe raise the canopy, thin out the interior, take out dead, damaged, diseased, and crossing parts and assess the overall health of the tree. Why is topping bad? Remember the sapling above? That’s exactly what every single cut to that mature tree will generate: a million new branches! These growths are considered crisis growth because the tree is trying to replace what you’ve just chopped off, which most likely contains its food factories, the leaves.
You wanted to thin the tree and make it less dangerous, but you’ve done the opposite. It’ll be much thicker and top heavy in the coming growing season. Being thicker also makes it a bigger blow-over risk because it’s become a wind shear, meaning a strong wind can’t pass thru the branches, so it’s like hitting a solid wall. The wind pressure can literally push the tree over.
Improper cuts will cause open wounds to become infected and insects gravitate to those wounds. Those branches begin to die and will drop out or allow the disease to move on into the tree. Use tree wound spray, right? No! That’s like putting a crown on a dirty tooth! A tree that’s been properly pruned will heal itself. What’s proper pruning? Remove the weight of the branch from the far end, a little at a time, reducing the pull on the spot where the branch touches the trunk. When you have about a foot of limb still attached, make an undercut, right in front of the growth wrinkle. Go to the top of the branch and cut thru the branch, in front of that wrinkle.
How to reduce the tree without causing more problems? First, take out dead, damaged, crossing and diseased branches. If the canopy (the spread) needs raising, now is the time, cutting as above. Thin out places where it’s too thick, then prune to fit the visual. Never take half a branch. Take all or nothing. Make cuts under the branch first, so the bark won’t be ripped off.
Now, stand back and look at the results and I think you’ll be pleased. The wind can pass unimpeded and you have dappled shade. The canopy is open so sunlight can get into it. If the tree is healthy, you’ve just added value to your property! Healthy, correctly pruned, esthetically pleasing mature trees are an asset, and there’s nothing pleasing about “witches’ brooms”! Know what that is?
It’s not about the cheapest price. Often the cheapest price can cost you a lot more in the long run and this is one of those times. Your trees are part of the value of your property. Don’t believe me? Try to price a mature tree, comparable to the one you’re thinking of trimming.