Compost — is there ever too much? The better question would be is there ever enough? Or, where did it come from? I have friends that found out the hard way, that you need to know where your rotting stuff comes from. The subject was hay and straw. One friend used hay bales to garden in, and everything she planted died, no matter what she did. Another friend had the same result with straw bales. That’s an expensive mistake! There are hay/straw sellers that spray for weeds. There aren’t many in my area but there are some further out. I look for the farmer who is struggling, and buy from him, because he couldn’t afford to spray. We use old hay and straw on our garden and animal paddocks, and we ask for the oldest, nastiest bales they have. I know some of the “big box” stores got in some hot water for not sourcing before buying.
Composting is a natural process. All things carbon-based will rot. Your compost bin/pile is set up on how fast you need its end result. I feed all my immediate scraps to the chickens and they break stuff down quickly. The removal from their pen is amazing compost to put into the garden. I also have a hügelkultur. This is made up of limbs, sticks, branches, trimmings from everything, and all things that rot. It’s a big pile, built on a place in the meadow where very small scraps of metal had been deposited before we moved here, and was too labor intensive to remove. The metal will be reclaimed by the earth, as will the things we add. Eventually it will be a place you can plant anything and it’ll grow. I’ve also had desirable volunteers show up in this pile — things that my honeybees and bumblebees love.
I have been chastised for my use of cardboard of all kinds in my garden, and that’s ok. My belief is everything carbon based will rot, and it might as well be in my yard. When I buy from the store, I’m sure the “fresh” things have plenty unmentionables on them that I would have a problem with. I know what is on my garden soil. Cardboard. Paper of all kinds. Earthworms and soil critters seem to love it all. The mycorrhizal fungi do as well, so I’ll keep doing it. The improvement to a very poor soil has dramatically changed in 5 years, because of this layering and piling of rotting stuff.
What about manures? The in-the-bag kinds you can purchase? Yes, I’ve used Black Cow, and bagged chicken manure, and I’m glad there were no bad outcomes. Now I use my own “billie-berries” and chicken scratchings. I know where they came from. If I didn’t have them, I’d be talking to my friends that have alpacas again, because I believe in manure. Less than 200 years ago, and for millennia before that, manure was the best fertilizer. I have folks ask about the low numbers on manure (NPK), and I tell them they need to study about why those low numbers aren’t important when it comes to manure. There’s more to be considered, such as how much organic matter is added, and how many micro-nutrients come along for the ride. Anywhere from 75%-90% of plant nutrients are excreted in the manure, along with the fiber that adds to the humus. This kind of compost has a slow breakdown and is available to the plants at a rate that is perfect. Why? Because that’s the way nature set it all up.
Can all manure be used fresh? No. Horse, cow, chicken shouldn’t be. Rabbit, goat, sheep, alpaca, llama — those I’ve used straight from the stall. There is manure that shouldn’t be used in growing veggies; cat, dog, human, or any meat-eaters. These can contain pathogens that may not be killed by time and exposure. I’m a rebel. I will use those manures, just not in the garden or compost. I pour my cat’s litter pan into the hedgerow after I scoop poop out. My dogs fertilize the yard everyday and you can tell. I know my animals, where they’ve been, and what they’ve been given. For me, the point remains that all things carbon-based will rot. I’m glad for them to rot at our farm.
I’m careful where I plant food crops. I’m OK with flowers being planted where questionable rot has been. It will all shake out in the end!