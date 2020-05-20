Before the dawn of the current modern thought processes, back when people had to grow their own food or know someone who they could get food from, there was a respect for the source of that which filled empty bellies.
Kids not only knew where milk and eggs came from, they very probably were up before daylight milking the cow that gave it. They gathered the eggs and helped kill the animals that fed them.
About the only food that was bought was sugar and coffee. If the families didn’t grow and harvest it, they knew someone who did … and it wasn’t a thousand miles away. Scary thing is, that wasn’t so long ago.
How did we go from being able to feed ourselves, to expecting others to do it? From knowing the source and understanding the process to not having a clue about anything except instant gratification? What a disservice we did to the “younger generations” when we stopped requiring anything of them because we “wanted to give them better than we had.” I guess this is where we invoke the “law of unintended consequences.”
It’s not too late to begin again. This time of COVID-19 has given the most incredible opportunity to reset our moral compasses, to rediscover “true north.” What is really important in daily life? What do we really need to live and be content … happy even?
Our physical bodies can’t survive without air, water, and food. Strangely enough, not being able to eat at our favorite restaurants or buy what we want at the grocery has clanged a huge alarm bell. How do we feed our families if we can’t buy it? How do we grow food when we don’t know how? What does it mean to raise your own meat, and then kill it?
Let me tell you, I’m not a killer, but I can dress out a carcass just fine. I think if my meat consumption depended on me killing, I’d be a vegan. It’s a good thing I know people who humanely and organically raise meat and kill it “gently.” I can buy from or barter with them. My hubby kills game. We will have the meat required.
I can grow some of our produce and eggs, but I also know those who grow other things we like, such as fruit and honey. Again, buy or trade. The shocking truth is there are folks who don’t even know where to begin with any of this.
Buying your food locally is a good thing for you and your community. Your money or your labor stays right here, helping your neighbors. How about community gardens where anyone in a neighborhood can participate in all parts of the process and gleaning, not only food but relationships as well. That’s a feeding of the soul! What a wonderful opportunity for any soil novice – and their children – to learn from seasoned dirtfolks. The old ones need the strength and stamina of the young ones, and the young ones need the wisdom and guidance of the old ones. Now that sounds like the way it was supposed to be, doesn’t it?
If there isn’t such a thing in your area, how about checking with neighbors close by and see if they might allow you to work with them in their garden, for part of the yield. I know if there were a youngin’ around here who wanted such an arrangement, it would be great help for me. Perhaps you have the garden space and the know-how, but don’t know where to look for a younger partner to work with. Check with the food banks, churches, charitable groups, and maybe even schools for suggestions of people you could contact.
Part of the opportunity for “reset” right now is in building communities close to home, offering what we have to offer, and building relationships. Maybe parents are learning what it means to be a parent, spouses may be learning how to “spouse,” and maybe we’re all seeing how far off course we have gotten when it comes to simple, practical and safe.
Next week I want to talk about the beautiful possibilities of buying and selling wonderful, safe, delicious foods from sources close to home. You know, it just feels right!