“Lady, you ain’t a gonna save the world, and farmin’ is the way it’s always been”, the elderly fella flung back over his shoulder, as he stalked out of the meeting. Even though that’s not the first time, it stung, like it was. I had sooo many things I wanted to say, points to make, and maybe at least a meeting of the minds. It didn’t happen.
You know, he didn’t say anything that hasn’t run through my thinking, at one time or another. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed with responsibility — for everything environmental, on behalf of the race I’m a part of. I want to help people understand that even though it seems too big a problem to even make a dent, we all can do little things, which at least don’t make matters worse. I want to physically make a difference, myself, and I’m frustrated with aging/health issues, which rob me of endurance and stamina. All of my wishes and wants can’t change a thing, yet I feel the urgency to “save the world”, so you’re right on that one, mister.
Farming always being the same?? Not true! Human nature makes us think that because it’s all we’ve ever known, that it’s “always been,” and yet just a little bit of history research, and you can discover where and when modern farming came to be … and it’s less than 200 years ago!
Modern methods have done more damage to our essential natural resources ,in that period of time, than has been done in all of known history. This isn’t a theory. It’s a sad fact. Modern farming methods have taken us light years away from how Nature does it, separating humans from their planet, and creating fears and phobias of all things natural. Fungi, bacteria, viruses … predators and prey … life and death, have become foreign lands to humanity, and yet they’re all part of the cycle all life will follow.
Where’s the reconnect? Where do we begin to “come home?” It’s simple. Stop — listen — observe — learn. Nature can teach you.
All you people out there, who grew up on a farm, and know where food comes from, have you ever asked a young person (not a farm kid) where milk – or eggs, or cheese, etc. — comes from? Some of the answers I’ve gotten: “…from the grocery store”, “out of a paper carton”, “from the Velveeta box.” I’ve asked where did these things come from before the grocery store, and have gotten the “glazed eye” look. They have no clue. Sadly, it isn’t just the kids that don’t know.
Do you know what a CAFO is? It stands for Controlled Animal Feeding Operation, which sound so benign, doesn’t it? This is where most of our milk and dairy, meats, and eggs come from, if you’re buying in a grocery store. Have you ever seen a CAFO? Been inside one? If you have, I dare say you aren’t buying your products from any regular store. Please look this up, read about it, watch the videos. Yes!! It’s horrible!! But if you eat meat, or any of the above products, don’t you think it’s a responsibility to know where they came from, and how they were treated before they ended up on your bun or dinner table?
The alternative? Source your food. All of it. Know the farmer who raised what you eat. In fact, you might even meet the cow that your burger will come from. A humane farmer/livestock owner won’t care a bit if you ask questions, and want to see where your food is raised. Why does it matter how they’re raised, whether it’s produce or meat? Just watch the videos and educate yourself. Commercials and ads are not education!
We are responsible for the food sources for our families. Food is fuel for the body and the brain. What kind of fuel are you putting into your children? Into yourself? A wise man once said to me, “we can either source and pay a good price for the best nutrition, or we can put that money into doctor visits and medical issues later”. It’s up to you.
Check the Facebook page, UNDERSTANDING AG, LLC. It’s a group, where simple regenerative practices are explained, so anyone can understand. They do their best to help folks see how Nature had it right, before we interfered, and how we can move in a better direction, for the earth and us, and how profitability is very possible without all the extras.