You know, there are only 12 months in a year — 4 seasons, if we’re “regular” — and one really busy growing time. This year there are new dirtfolks all over the place and they want to know stuff-n-things. I love that people are trying to get back to basics and I hope they learn to love the soil and all it represents to life. I’m going to try to answer a few questions.
“I’ve already got problems and it’s just my first garden! Bugs! I don’t know what they are but I want them gone! How do I do that and keep my veggies “clean?”
First, all bugs are not your enemy. Some of them — we’ll call them the “good guys” — are your front line in protection from the “bad guys.” If you start spraying and dusting every bug you see, you’re truly shooting yourself in the foot. The “good guys” may look like the “bad guys” but just be patient and observe. Nature has a plan if we’ll just let her work it.
Things you may do to deter damage: pick off the offending fellas; make a weak soapy water solution in a spray bottle and spray the offenders when you see them; turn the chickens in; let the birds help.
Of course when all else fails there are some organic measures you can take, such as neem oil, pyrethrins, and even diatomaceous earth (DE), which won’t hurt you at all but does great harm to all insects, including pollinators, which we desperately need. Think about it before you act. Can you stand to allow a bit of damage, in order to do less harm?
“Every year I end up with mildew and blight on my plants, especially tomatoes and vining crops. Is there anything I can do to have less of that?”
It often starts with how you plant and your gardening habits. I’m a big believer in no-till and keeping the soil covered at all times. Yes, I plant through residue. Helps might be rotating growing locations, mulching the plants, and no overhead watering ever; try not to be among the plants when the dew is heavy as you can transmit your own disease issues. Water early in the day, so things have a chance to dry before nighttime. The orientation of the growing space/container makes a difference too. Great sunlight and airflow will go a long way toward keeping down disease. Do you smoke? Be sure you wash your hands before handling your plants. Tobacco has some disease components that can affect certain plant families.
In the end we need to understand that we don’t live in a perfect world, but it’s the only one we have. We’ve created plants that have lost a lot of their natural resilience through human-engineering, and our soils are more depleted than ever. All points come together to make problems. If we build soil structure and health, the life in the soil will feed the plant what it needs to stay healthy and be resistant to diseases.
It’s not “put a plant in the ground and it will feed you.” Growing is made up of observation, patience, and work. We live in an area that fungus and blights thrive in our very hot humid summers, so we’re all going to deal, at least a little, with diseases. And “perfect” fruit doesn’t have to be blemish-free.
We’ve taken for granted the labors of those who have grown our food, and assumed it was an easy job. If nothing else, these new dirtfolks will come to understand where our essential nutrition comes from and how much actually goes into growing a big, juicy tomato. Maybe the newbies will only try this year and give up afterward. I hope their take-away is new respect for the growers and producers of what they eat. Maybe they’ll support the local produce stands and farmer’s markets, where they’ll find those farmers and producers, who love what they do, and buy from them first.
I also hope that a few of these first-timers will develop a love of the soil and find it in their innards to continue to learn, grow, and teach. These are the restorers of our home planet, the ones who will carry the truths of the simplicity and correctness of Nature’s plan. I’m optimistic!
If you need more from me, you know where to find me!