Tomorrow is traditionally a day of gathering with people you enjoy, and eating foods that delight the nose as well as the tongue. Mama used to say, “Ohhh, if I only had a rubber belly!”
After the feasting, comes clean up, gossip, laughter, football games, naps, and for some dirt folks, it’s a good time to look through the new seed books that have come in.
As you’re browsing, you become frustrated, as usual, about the information given on seed packets. What does it mean? How long can I keep them? How many are actually in the packet? I’ll try to help.
Many people see a year written on the back of a seed packet and think it’s an expiration date. While seeds do lose viability over time, they don’t have standard expiration dates like you would see on packaged food. Seeds are living things. They’re able to be stored for several years, if kept under the right conditions.
How long you can save a seed depends on what it is. Different seeds have different storage capacities. Here are some of the most common types of seed to save:
- 1 Year - Onions, Parsnips, Parsley, and Spinach
- 2 Years - Corn, Peas, Beans, Chives, and Okra
- 3 Years - Carrots, Leeks, Asparagus, Turnips, Rutabagas
- 4 Years - Peppers, Chard, Pumpkins, Squash, Watermelons, Basil, and Artichokes
- 5 Years - Brassicas, Beets, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Cucumbers, Muskmellons, Celery, and Lettuce
These are estimations. To know if those extra seeds you’ve kept from last year are still good, just do a germination test. Wet a paper towel and roll up 10 or more, of one type of seed. Keep this damp paper towel, full of seeds, in a plastic bag. After 5-14 days you should be able to count how many have germinated. The results will help you know how well you can rely on that batch of seed. Plant at a rate you feel confident in. For example, if only 5 of 10 seeds germinated you may want to plant twice as many seeds as you want to grow to maturity since half of them likely won’t germinate.
How seeds are stored makes a big difference in how long they’ll stay viable. The biggest influence is temperature and type of container they’re kept in. For the best seed life, store your seeds in the fridge/ freezer. Looser packaging, such as paper packets, may leave the seeds susceptible to changing environment, so paper packets are required to have a “packaged for” year. This year stamped on the packet is often confused with expiration date. This seed is fine to use for years to come. The same seed may also come packaged in a sealed plastic or mylar bag, which will better preserve seeds from external environmental factors.
To extend storage life of your paper packet, store them in a plastic bag or sealed container in a cool, dark place. To prevent bugs or mice from reaching your seed collection, put packets in a glass jar. If there’s a "Packed for" year, it means the seeds/assortment was made up entirely of seeds packed for the same year, to ensure equal germination across varieties. This is because all the paper packets in your assortment were packaged at the same time, and all of your seeds should germinate as expected.
Each paper packet includes a lot number that allows I.D. and tracking, in case of a problem. If one variety comes back with a low germination result, this makes location of those packets easier. If you’re dealing with a reputable seed company, there’ll be plenty individual information, in the catalog.
For those of us who save our own seeds, or get them from other seed-savers, how do you know when they’re dry enough to put away? If the moisture content is still high, they may mold. I grew up helping save seeds.
We spent what seemed like days, shelling peas or corn, with Mamaw and Maw (my great grandmother.) They put seeds on cookie sheets and sat them in the back window of whatever cars or trucks were close by. It was a great dehydrator! They used that method to dry apples too. They knew, by feeling the seeds, when they were ready to pack away, and there were always good crops the next year.
Whether you save seeds, buy them, or buy from folks who grew from the seeds they saved, I hope you enjoy the fun of looking… and the day!