Here’s a letter I received from a reader in Corland, New York, and my response to her:
Hello Sherrie,
A friend from TN has been sending me your Garden Gate articles for several years and I love your advice, suggestions and observations that you share with readers. I have several very mature gardens and I may need some help from you to get them retired! They are pretty well balanced and have been my peace and therapy for many years now I need to ensure they are just in a good place to be left to themselves?
I plan to just clear any dead heading and will just attend to legitimate Weeds leaving leaves, mulch and natures spread to manage the rest. So short story I don’t plan to work them this year…
Any suggestions for this roll into retirement that I need more than my companions for so many years. Just don’t have enough to go around this year. Not sure if there is a way to Stop gardening? I just want to watch them bee all that they can bee! Appreciate any reply if you have the time, I know it is your busy Season!
Happy spring!
Nancy Brownell, Cortland, New York
Nancy,
You are a dear! Tell whomever that has been sending you the columns, that I said THANK YOU!! To spread the word about the three things that we are all dependent on, is awesome.
You know, for all us gardeners it’s hard to give up. I think the worst thing was seeing the things I had planted and nurtured, being ripped out and left for the street crew. I witnessed this several times but the worst was when my daughter bought our house, and promptly pulled out everything I loved. Every generation has its fantasy. It’s a good thing that plants are forgiving.
How do you downsize.... that’s a hard question, and I’m dealing with it too. Something you should understand is the next homeowner will not have your vision.
Visions last the lifetime you live. The plants you love, the care you give, the love you invest ... it’s not about you. Masanobou Fukuoka has the best long-view I’ve ever seen. It’s LET GO. It’s time. LET GO. I’m in the same boat and it’s so difficult to know you’re finished as a gardener. All you can hope is that you have planted well, and someone notices.
It sucks that we get old and can’t manage what we love. This is the time that we understand that humans were never in charge to start with. We try to create a world that we think is perfect, and we gardeners are the worst. Letting go for us is HUGE.
Do you realize how gardening has changed through the centuries? So, our little letting go should be peanuts!
My suggestions would be if you have help, let them tend to it all. If bees are your current love, then know that weeds are their favorite food source. We have been raised to revere things that Nature is not good with. When I quit, it’ll be with the peace that Nature can do it better than I can. So much thought needs changing. Weeds aren’t the enemy, and that’s a hard pill to swallow. It requires humans to study, and understand what they studied. Cut ‘em short, don’t let ‘em go to seed, and allow them to do what they were designed to do. Roots!
Humans are not in charge!! The life on this planet was long before us and will be long after us. Our job is to fit into the plan.
I’m with you. I understand your frustration. Life is what it is. Our aging process isn’t in our control. Neither are the landscapes we’ve loved. It will change. over and over.
Thank you for being a remote reader of the column! I appreciate your interest, and hope you continue to be a reader Tell your friend that I said “thank you!” I’ll look forward to future emails telling me what you decided and how it’s progressing.
I’ll wait here,
Sherrie Ottinger
———
I love these kinds of emails and letters because they remind us that no matter how much love, or how hard we work to make a plan come together, we are mortal and will eventually not be able to tend the masses we’ve created. That’s when the learn to love the beauty of a tiny weed-bloom, the value it is to our earth, and not take ourselves too seriously.
Life’s ebb-and-flow can be beautiful.