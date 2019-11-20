For some people, getting started with a garden seems overwhelming, and it can be if you take on more than you can handle. Start small, which is a relative term, I realize.
What I mean is, be realistic about how much you can honestly keep tended — i.e. watering, weeding, feeding, harvesting. No matter if it’s vegetable gardening or a landscape around your house, it shouldn’t be more than you can manage.
Work on one small area at a time, one project at a time, and soon you’ll be ready to do bigger, more challenging things. Consider containers close to the doors, if you’re challenged physically. There are many veggie varieties that come in pint-sizes and will grow and yield, beautifully, in containers. Remember, most vegetable plants need full sun to produce.
A basic to any garden is a compost pile. It can be as fancy or as simple as you wish. Whatever you choose, you’ll find a “rotting” spot most handy and you’ll love the yield of fine soil. It has good nutrients and healthy bacteria/microbes for everything that grows. There’s a tiny corner in everyone’s yard where they can compost. My brother composted in a large, plastic garbage can with holes drilled in the bottom.
Almost everyone has a few items each day that can be tossed into the composting bin — coffee grounds and filters, tea bags, peelings, water off of cooked veggies or pasta, old decorative arrangements, leftovers, etc. To this you’d add newspaper, cardboard, leaves, etc., for the “brown” layer. Try to do 1 part “green” (wet) to 3 parts “brown” (dry), starting with “brown.”
Contrary to popular belief, we don’t feed plants … we feed the soil, which converts the nutrients into a useable form which the plants can take up. One of the most important things about gardening is understanding how important it is to maintain healthy soil.
Soil loves rotting things, like fish heads, carcasses, sawdust, leaves, anything green, blood, and so on. The more organic things you can add, the lighter and fluffier your soil will become. Now you’ve got something roots can grow deep into.
People will tell you to not use meat, grease, etc., in this process. I say everything rots eventually. I don’t recommend meat scraps in the regular compost, but do bury it in the garden or edge of the yard rather than put in the landfill. If you’re keeping your soil healthy with good rotting stuff, you’ll be amazed at the results.
I feel that mulch is essential to maintain soil moisture and temperatures, hold weeds at bay and lots more. There are many kinds of mulch on the market and I use several different kinds depending on the application. My very favorite is pine straw, but it would be quite costly for me to use it for everything because we have a lot of area to cover.
We do rent a wood chipper once a year and grind up our own small trees and downed wood for mulch, but we have a large area to glean from. I really like knowing the source of my mulch. I don’t use the finely ground mulch because it can get so dry that it becomes impermeable to water, oxygen, and nutrients, which creates a whole other set of issues. You can decide your favorite after you have a bit of experience with it.
Do yourself a favor and don’t use black plastic or landscape fabric under mulch; try newspapers and cardboard instead.
Yes, there is a right and wrong way to water, and to be a successful gardener you’ll need to know what they are. Deep infrequent watering encourages roots to go down; water early in the day; water the ground around the plants, not the foliage. These are basic watering points. I’m not a fan of permanent irrigation for several reasons, but you’ll have to decide for yourself.
Planting natives will go a long way toward making you a happy gardener. They’re easier to grow, are adapted to our particular soils and climate, have less disease/pest problems, and they require less of everything from you. Growing natives will help your confidence grow fast!
The choices are many, from trees to perennials and you can find the ones that’ll fit your needs with just a bit of effort. You might even find seedlings in your yard, or the yard of a friend, that will be just what you need, free.
Keep it simple, stick to the basics, and enjoy the process!