There are devils living in my yard! Truly!
These invasives were brought here by well-meaning people who never really considered the long picture. If you work in your yard, I’m sure you’ll agree with me about these aliens.
Bermuda grass: (a.k.a ‘Couch Grass’ or Wiregrass) this is actually a type of weed that originated in Africa and India. The reason it’s called “Bermuda” grass is because it was introduced from Bermuda as a perennial turf grass, as pasture forage, and erosion control.
It’s one of the most popular grasses in the US because of its ability to tolerate adverse conditions. Dark green in color, it’s extremely hardy against climate extremes, traffic, insects and disease, spreading by rhizomes and stolons.
The farther south one goes the better Bermuda grass has adapted. It’s even planted as a desirable lawn! Dry weather can brown it out, but it quickly recovers after a good rain. It’s tolerant of most soil conditions and requires little to thrive. It doesn’t do well in shade. Bermuda grass has been historically used for a diuretic, anti-allergen, and antiseptic.
Now, in my part of the world, it’s considered an invasive weed, strangling any plant it comes in contact with. The deep root system can withstand many things our choice fescue can’t. Bermuda goes dormant when the temps drop below 65-degrees, then a frost/freeze finishes it.
It can be killed with vinegar applications, but be careful not to get the vinegar on anything else. You can also pull it out as it has long runners, but even 1/8-inch can start another plant.
I don’t mind it so much in the lawn or pasture, but it’s in flowerbeds and around tree bases!
Crabgrass: (a.k.a fingergrass, fonio) introduced into the U.S. in 1849 as a potential forage crop from Eurasia. Now it’s everywhere! It gets its name from the growth pattern, low to the ground clump with stems that radiate out from the center. An opportunistic annual it gets serious about seed distribution in late summer.
The plant – an annual — dies with the frost but the seeds are waiting to attack in spring when the temps are above 65-degrees. Crabgrass is very salt tolerant so if you salt your driveway in winter you’re setting the soil up to grow crabgrass next spring. It grows great in hot, dry conditions.
The best point of defense is to cut your lawn at 3.5”-4” high. This shades out the light-loving seeds. A thick, healthy lawn is your best defense against Crabgrass. Germination occurs when the soil temp reaches 55-degrees for several days in a row.
Since it’s an annual, if you wait until the plants have set seeds, don’t bother to treat the plant. It’s already done its job and will die with a freeze.
Johnson grass: native to the Mediterranean and was brought to the US in the 1800s as a forage crop and erosion control. Col. William Johnson, of Alabama, first planted it in his fertile soil around 1840. It’s named for him even though it had become established years earlier. It’s now growing on all continents except Antarctica and some islands.
Besides being a huge problem in gardens and landscaping it can have devastating effects on livestock. Wilted foliage contains enough cyanide to kill cattle and horses if eaten in quantity. Even though it was planted for forage it can cause ‘bloat’ in herbivores because of excessive nitrates.
It outgrows more desirable plants, often choking out a whole crop. Johnson grass thrives in fertile fields, right-of-ways, abandoned places, and just about everywhere else. It’s also become resistant to chemical treatments, making it even more invasive. It’s now considered to be one of the ten worst weeds.
Johnson grass flowers from May-October and reproduces by seeds (which stay viable for 20 years) and rhizomes. One plant can spread across 200 feet and can grow up to 7 feet tall.
Control can be manual removal, repeated tilling and exposure of roots to freezes, some chemicals, even a direct spraying with vinegar on young plants, but be aware the spray will kill whatever it touches.
By the time we get to this time of year, it’s hard to make a dent, but we can start earlier next year!