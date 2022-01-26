I’m often amazed at how much I’ve assumed, as I’ve journeyed through my life. It’s the nature of humans to take the easy road, and assuming something is correct is definitely the easy road. Lately I’ve come to a fresh realization that there are a lot of things that I didn’t know that I didn’t know. Make sense? Such as I can’t hum while I’m holding my nose (go ahead, I know you’re gonna try!). Lobsters taste with their feet, and octopi have three hearts. In that light, I’m going to give you the benefit of a doubt that you really didn’t know that soil and dirt aren’t the same thing.
Dirt – the stuff you wash off your clothes, and sweep up off the floor. Soil is “alive”… made up of elements that have been decomposing since creation. It’s filled with living organisms, minerals, rotting things, and so much more. Healthy soil will feed plants. Dirt, by itself, can’t. A lot of folks find that out the hard way, by assuming anything that has to do with earth, must be a growing medium, which means they truly have no idea what the differences are. Just because it’s in a bag, and says topsoil, doesn’t mean it can support life.
In the last decade or so, we’ve slammed against a brick wall, when it comes to the only planet that makes our life possible. In 150 years or so’ we’ve done a great job at killing the resources we require to be alive. Between human arrogance, greed and need to control, we’re at a really scary spot in agriculture, which translates to food for all life. We have “icided” the environment so much that those toxins can’t be filtered out of our drinking water, and there are traces of many of them in all natural soils. All I’ve got is … “WOW.” Can we fix any of it? Is there anything we can do to help heal the damages done?
The simple answer is, I hope so. There are farmers who discovered things nature has always done, and humans lost sight of. Through hardships, observation, and patience they figured out a few steps we can make to begin the process. They don’t believe that these steps are the entire picture, but are a good beginning, and we’ll keep on learning from here. These steps are called “soil principles.”
1. Limit soil disturbance. That means with tillage or any kind of mechanical implement usage, synthetic fertilizers, toxic chemicals, or anything that brings death instead of life.
2. Armor the soil surface. Nature doesn’t leave the ground naked. Any bare soil isn’t bare for long. The plants we grew up believing were weeds, are naturally engineered for jobs of healing, cleansing, adhering, and will appear, do the job, and disappear as the next wave of healers come on the scene. Amazing! Always keep a covering on the soil surface. Deep mulch on a garden in winter, is good. A proper mulch when needed is a covering. Bare ground is hot, dry, and dying.
3. Build diversity. Walk through a forest. You won’t find only one or two species, but a myriad of diversity. From the smallest mosses to the tallest trees, there are more species than one can count. Diversity is strength. It’s a natural defense system. You won’t find a natural monoculture.
4. Keep living roots in the soil. Maintain living roots in the soil, all year long, to help feed the life in the soil. The life below our feet has more species than all of life on the surface! You wouldn’t leave your livestock without food, for long months at a time, yet the “livestock” below is forgotten. Keeping living roots all year long is one of the most soil-healing things you can do.
5. Integrate animals. You don’t have a place for livestock? How about birds, bees, butterflies, beneficial insects, etc.? Animals includes all wild and domestic outdoor beings. Without the insects, birds, rodents, amphibians, and all manner of life, we will cease to exist. Give that some thought. Humans tend to believe that we’re self-sufficient, that we can make it without the critters or plants we don’t like. Wrong! Everything living has a job in the great picture. Just because we don’t know what that is, doesn’t change facts.
This is just a beginning. Take these principles and study them, and begin to put them to work for you!
Now you know.