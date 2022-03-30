“Generosity is giving more than you can.” — Kahlil Gibran
This is one of the toughest times of the year for me, the time just before I’m supposed to be off and running to do all the gardening things I need to do. All the plant needs are time sensitive … too early for this one, too late for that one, and too soggy for the others, but I’m happy to be digging. I know that there is a time and season for everything and the right time will come.
I love books! One of my favorite “flavors” is easy-to-understand gardening books I can recommend. It’s called, “Tough Garden Plants for Southern Gardens” by Felder Rushing, and it’s good info and a pleasant read. It covers shrubs, perennials, grasses and even a section on “porch plants,” all written with humor and simple layman’s terms. What’s your favorite gardening read? Who is your “soil doctor”? I suggest that you find someone you truly trust, in soil work, and follow their recipe to the letter. Then you’ll know if it works.
Even though there isn’t a lot to do outside yet, I can suggest a few things that might keep you from rusting.
Check newly emerging plants for the first hatch of aphids and other insects. I found a fair infestation of green aphids on new iris leaves, and I sprayed them with a solution of 1 tsp. Murphy’s Soap in a quart of warm water. I used the same solution on my young pines, where I’ve had problems with early borer hatches before. The bugs are just as anxious as we are to get busy!
March is a good time to dig and divide your mums. If you don’t know where you want to put the extras, put them in pots for now. If you do plant them, be sure they have good drainage and full sun. When they are about 8 inches tall, pinch them back by half, then maintain a 4-inch height until early July (the little saying, “4 inches high ‘til the 4th of July” helps). After that the short, bushy plants will soon be covered with loads of buds.
Other perennials to divide now are daylilies, garden phlox, hostas and monkey grass.
If you wintered your geraniums over, bring out those scraggly children and begin feeding and watering them. On days above 55, set them outside, but remember to bring them back in. When the new growth is at least 4 inches long, cut the stems and set them to root in fresh potting soil. The old base can be composted.
If the ground is dry enough, plant summer blooming bulbs such as lilies, dahlias, and crocosmia.
Begin to clean up die-back and winter debris and put in the compost. Add any fresh soil amendment, such as composted manure, soil conditioners, etc., now. Fluff the old mulch (I hope it’s pine straw!) and top-dress the beds with fresh, before the tender plants begin to push up.
If you have any trees that have been staked for the winter, check their bindings to see if they’re cutting into the bark. If they’ve been staked for 6 months or longer, they need to be freed from the stake. It’s best to let them stand up to the wind as soon as they can.
If you have new plants in this year’s plan, get some stakes and paint the top 4 inches with a bright color. Put them in the ground, where you are planning to plant the new things. This will help you get an idea of balance and placement. Are you looking for formal or informal? Screening or boundary? You may change your mind altogether.
Is your favorite forsythia looking overgrown for its spot? Then it’s time to prune, not shear. Wait until the blooms fade. Get down under the shrub and cut the oldest limbs as close to the ground as possible, leaving the remaining branches intact, to retain the graceful shape.
Haven’t decided what veggies to plant in the garden yet? Check your grocery receipt. A quick look will tell you what you buy often, in the produce aisle, and I’ll bet you can grow a lot of it. Or buy from a local source.
I hope by the end of the month it is dry enough to begin putting out a few of the cool-season vegetables like peas, lettuce, onions, cabbages, and maybe potatoes. Summer is on the way, but until then I’ll enjoy the fleeting springtime!