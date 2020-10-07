Here’s a great question from J. Morrell:
“… the shrub (blue spruce) we moved to a new bed is dying or in shock from the move. …five years old … beautiful before the move. … bee balm around the perimeter, has some moldy leaves. Full sun — not damp location.”
We all love ‘em but we can’t all grow ‘em because where we live isn’t even marginal in the needs of this species. Spruces naturally occur above 6,000 ft elevation. Greeneville is just above 1,500 ft. Big difference! Spruces and firs that do well in East Tennessee are in the upper elevations in the forests. They thrive in sunny, well-drained, deep, rich, loamy soil, and cool conditions. In other words our summers are murder on them. Even tho they’re native, it’s not this part of America. When any plant (or any living thing) is moved from where it thrives, into an uncomfortable environment, usually the best it can do is survive.
Even if the bed is “in sun and not a damp location” there’s Tennessee clay to consider. If the hole was amended with compost-y soil before planting, it created a bowl, of sorts, which will hold water too long, rotting the roots. Why? The loamy “good” stuff is “fluffy” and doesn’t resist moisture penetration. Tennessee clay is the tiniest particle of soil and will pack to hardness akin to concrete. Water and roots have a difficult time penetrating. Even if the tree made it thru the drowning, the roots will grow to the “brick wall” and turn back in, creating an inverted, strangling of something that’s supposed to go out and down.
Then there’s the mulching. Most gardeners who mulch, put it up against the trunk, Not good! Where the mulch touches the woody trunk/stem is supposed to be dry. Instead moisture is held against the trunk creating a moist environment that’s perfect for rot diseases and insects. In my experience the mulch should be chunky, not finely shredded, and should never touch the trunk of any woody plant. It should be pulled back about a foot all the way around the trunk (you’ll see the soil). My favorite mulch is pine straw (needles). Pile it as deep as you wish; water, air, nutrients can get thru easily, it does a great job regulating soil temps and slugs avoid it. It’s easy to weed and looks good for a long time especially if you toss a few pine cones on it. It’s light-weight so it doesn’t break your back when you’re carrying it around.
With you having issues with the bee balm, I wonder about the mulch, the clear air-flow around the plants and drainage. Do you have auto-irrigation? That can add to the fungal issues. Bee balm can have late-summer mildew problems in the best of situations though, due to stagnant, wet air, and constant heat.
Spruces are susceptible to several insects, which weaken the tree, often without us even knowing they’re there. A weakened tree is susceptible to diseases transported on these insects. These problems are often hard to treat without doing further harm to the tree, and it can get expensive.
If any of the above is a situation, rectify it. Prune out the affected/dead parts and dispose of them. Make sure the tree gets watered well, especially during long hot stretches, but never let it stand in wetness.
The best choice is to observe your environment, notice what thrives, and pick your trees from that. The exotic/novel is always attractive, and often becomes an impulse purchase. Take a step back, breathe deeply, and think about the long-term care of that plant. Do you want to be spraying and tending it all year long? Forever? I don’t! I want the plant to grow, thrive, and be healthy without me having to treat with some horrid chemical repeatedly.
Think about replacing it with an evergreen that does well in upper East Tennessee. I love cedars and plant them all around our acres. They’re a high-dollar choice in the plant catalogs in other parts of the country, and yet we can dig them for free. (If you’re growing apples, don’t plant cedars). There are white pines and several other kinds of pines that do well. There are broad-leafed choices such as magnolias and hollies.
Consider: will it do well in that location/environment? Is it going to require a lot of extra? Am I willing to do the extra? If not, choose again.