By now, most of us who are starting seeds for warm-season plants have got them going. If not, it’s not too late.
I’m figuring you have your garden plan; are you going to put things in pots, raised beds, or in the ground? Are you planning on growing a couple tomato plants, a cucumber and a pepper, or are you going to put out a whole “truck patch?” Are you going to grow a “theme” garden, such as everything to make great salsa? Or maybe you just want a bunch of pretty flowers for you and wildlife to enjoy.
It’s a good idea to have a plan on paper, even if it’s in pencil so it can be changed. This will go a long way in helping you know what you want to buy. Taking a list to the store, and following the list, will save frustration and money. There’s a reason the stores are filled with what’s known as “impulse” buys, and many of them are placed right by the place you check out. Smart, huh? Resist! If it isn’t on the list, wait. If you decide you really need it, add it to the next list. That’ll give you time to think about it.
If you’re doing containers, make sure they’re large enough to accommodate a mature plant. They need to have holes in the bottom, for good drainage. A dish underneath can help with watering, but never let the pot sit in the water longer than an hour. It won’t drink it as needed. The water will rot the roots and drown the plant.
Know the sun requirements of the plants as you decide where you’re going to locate the container. Vegetables need about eight hours of sun a day to produce. If all you have is shade, don’t waste money on sun-loving anything because you’ll be disappointed. Always fit the plant to the site.
If you have mobility issues, look for favorable spots close to the house where you have easy access for watering and harvesting. You’ll be much more likely to actually use the vegetables and keep them watered.
The soil you use in the containers should be the best you can afford, not the cheap stuff. No, you shouldn’t use the soil in your yard for containers. It’s too heavy and will pack and kill your plants. It probably isn’t balanced for what you’re trying to do and may carry pathogens that your plants are susceptible to. There are some great bagged mixes that are specifically for growing vegetables and/or flowers. There are also combinations for growing trees and shrubs, and even raised beds and containers. You won’t regret spending a couple extra dollars.
When to plant warm-season plants such as tomatoes, peppers, vining veggies, many annual flowers, corn and beans? Mothers Day is a great way to remember when the last average frost is in our area. I may venture forth the week before, if the weather remains warm, and poke a few bean seeds in the ground, but I’m a cautious gardener. My time, effort, and dollars are precious and I don’t want to have to re-do. Besides, even if you plant earlier and the frost doesn’t kill them, they won’t do anything until the soil reaches a certain temperature. In fact, they can rot while they’re waiting for the soil to warm. Be patient and you’ll be glad you did.
Do you have chickens? I do, and I love them, but they can destroy my garden in a hurry, so we put up plastic netting to keep them out. You’re going to have a few wild visitors too, so plant a couple extra bites for them.
If you’re planting in the ground, cover the soil with paper, cardboard, old straw or hay, or shredded leaves. Don’t leave the soil naked. Learn about armoring the soil, cover-cropping, and see how valuable that process is to the life of the ground and the health of the plants. A well covered garden will hold moisture better, temps will be regulated, splashing pathogens will be almost eliminated, and weeds will be a snap. The life in the soil will thrive and the plants will too, as they’re fed by a balanced bio-cycle.
So many life-forms depend on the process of a correctly done garden, no matter its size or subject. It really is simple. One step at a time. Watching the life come and flourish…now that’s amazing!
Don’t forget … I’m here if you have questions!