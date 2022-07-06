I don’t like extremes ... temperatures, precipitation, heights, sports, and a zillion other things. Moderation and consideration are good. Moderation is not what we’ve had lately, is it? Whew!!
How’s your yard and garden doing?
Those who aren’t blessed with a naturally loamy, on the creek bank, moisture-holding home place, or regular afternoon showers, have been watering endlessly for weeks now. We all know that plants only tolerate “city” water and wait for the real stuff. And soil that’s depleted, or has been abused with “icides”, or tillage, or endless seasons of mono-cropping, has very little capability of remaining viable until we get rain or cooler temperatures. Environmental stress can either strengthen or weaken the vigor of a plant, depending on its current state of health. Amazing how like us they are … or are we like them?
This year I’ve decided to see what my garden will do, with little/no interference from me. I don’t plan to use anything for pest control, nor do I plan to water with the hose. I know that plants have a little trick or two, up their leaves. Unless a plant is mobbed by a particular pest, it can mitigate its own well-being. After a pest begins chomping the plant parts, the plant will go into defense mode, changing its chemistry to something the bug doesn’t like or is toxic to it. That’s amazing to me! Of course, we’ve done a few things to help solve obvious problems. Keeping a cover on the ground, at all times is a big step toward helping my plants be able to ward off attacks. How? A nice thick layer of compost, barnyard waste, very old hay, or straw, will do several things. It keeps the temperature of the soil much more tolerable for the roots; what moisture is already available in the soil, will not evaporate as fast; it keeps soil-borne pathogens from splashing up on the leaves, when it rains. We’ve been almost 2 weeks without a real rain, and I can pull the mulch back, and find moisture in the soil.
Some other things to keep in mind:
• Watering — Water early in the day to help slow/prevent the onset of diseases. This applies to all growing things. Late-day watering doesn’t usually allow plants to dry, creating a favorable environment for fungi and bacteria to take hold. No overhead watering. Instead, water at ground level, using drip irrigation, if possible. Drip irrigation will save you on your water costs as well. Water deeply and infrequently to help roots run deep instead of shallow.
• Feeding — Organic fertilizer can be used anytime, as can compost. Burying kitchen waste in the rows is a good give back. If you fish, bury heads/parts deep, as side-dressing. If you use synthetic fertilize, don’t do it in the summer unless it’s a water-soluble … follow directions. I prefer, and recommend you stick to Nature’s way, which is made up of two basic steps: life and death – grow and rot. What feeds the ground, and ultimately the plants that feed us, is made up of tissue that was once alive, and is now breaking down into another usable substance.
• Harvesting — When picking vegetables, wash your hands with soap before handling veggies, especially if you smoke. There are diseases common to tobacco and some vegetables, so you can be the carrier. Waiting until the dew is off the plants helps prevent other diseases. Herbs are best harvested early… handle with care. Let your eyes assess plant health while your hands work, and take care of problems promptly. Remove seriously diseased individuals to slow the spread. If pruning/suckering, do it with clean tools. Picking at the peak of freshness allows new product to follow quickly. If plants go to seed, they’ve done what they’re created to do, and they will decline afterward.
• In the yard — Follow above directions. Mow high. Prune only dead/damaged/diseased parts out of trees/shrubs, and tend to serious issues quickly. A healthy plant can fend off pests and diseases, so try to keep things healthy.
So much of dealing with plants, no matter what their purpose, is observation, assessment, and quick response. Don’t know what to do? Ask someone who might. If we’re not paying attention, things can get out of hand quickly. I like taking notes, and maybe pictures, so I can remember the next time I plant.
For yourself, keep plenty cold beverages and peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches in the fridge and cold sweat-rags at the ready … because “It’s hot!” Sit down. Enjoy a break.