Mosquitoes have been around for 100 million years and are very adaptable, so it’s doubtful that we’ll eradicate them. They’ve diversified into 3,000 very different species worldwide, with over 170 species identified in North America. Some prefer frogs, others mammals or birds. Humans are not their favorite bloodhost, especially in temperate climates like ours. The ones that inhabit the southeast prefer herbivorous mammals and birds. They bite people when they are short on choice, but they’re better at tracking their favorite hosts.
Mosquitoes tend to stay close to home, usually within a mile of their breeding ground, and they develop from egg to adult in 4–7 days, feeding organic matter in their nursery. The female – the biter – must have blood for development of the eggs. They don’t feed on blood. They eat flower nectar and decaying matter; thatch, compost, etc. The lifespan is very short; the female lives about 3–100 days, the male 10–20 days.
We tend to think ponds and lakes are favorites. They can be found there, but the pond life, especially fish, usually take care of the larvae before they become adults. More common mosquito breeding grounds; outside containers/flowerpots and saucers, temporary woodland pools, stumps/trees with cavities, irrigation ditches, uncovered rain barrels (cover with a fine mesh screen so rain can get thru), bird baths (empty often), stagnant gutter or downspout, wells and cisterns (cover them), and old tires.
Mosquitoes, like bats, have poor eyesight, and rely on body heat and scent to find their target. They have a compound eye with a blind spot separating one eye from the other, so they can’t see until they’re about 10 feet away. Sensitive thermal receptors at the tips of their antennae can locate blood near the surface of the skin, and high humidity increases this ability at least 3 times.
Mosquito related diseases kill more people than any other single factor. They’re carriers of malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, and in the U.S., they’re transmitters of several types of encephalitis. Those that carry encephalitis prefer bird bloodhosts. Heartworms in cats and dogs are also associated with mosquitoes. One species of mosquito, originating in Africa, most often used in laboratory research, is a known disease carrier and is attracted to omnivorous (eats anything) bloodhosts. It’s comfortable living indoors, can be maintained in an artificial environment, and is active during the day when lab techs are working. Although it is a popular choice for research, it probably doesn’t represent the mosquitoes in your backyard. To determine mosquito patterns in individual environments outdoor trials are performed in affected communities.
In addition to sight and heat, from 100 feet away a mosquito can smell us, honing in on the carbon dioxide we exhale. CO2 is also given off by plants as well but the response is to the concentration, in combination with host odor, the scent being followed upwind.
Nothing has proven to work on all species. Mosquito traps, foggers, pesticides, smoking coils, DEET, citronella, Avon Skin-So-Soft, all have varying reports of success. Marigolds, sweet basil, sassafras trees, have been used over the years. Ammonia water sprayed on the lawn (remember they feed on thatch and organic matter). Insecticidal tea made from pennyroyal, fleabane leaves, garlic, and various other herbs are also used. One thing that does not work is a bug zapper. They’re attracted to the light but don’t go in to it. Insects that do, are mostly beneficial ones… not good. Thousands of moths, butterflies and other pollinators are killed by the entertaining zappers, while only a few curious mosquitoes get killed. The UV light actually aids the mosquito in finding water to lay their eggs in. When UV light is reflected off water it’s polarized, like sunglasses, allowing objects to be seen more clearly.
Foggers are ineffective (repelling about 2–4 hours), expensive, and environmentally harmful; sprays are nonselective, killing everything; coils contain pesticides. Mosquitoes build up immunity to pesticides in about 6 generations — that’s about 2 months – so more and more pesticide is needed/used. Citronella (essential oil of citrus plants) candles/smoke seems to work as long as one stays in the smoke. Even a good smoky outdoor fire does that.
Eliminate standing/still water, make sure gutters drain well, drain any stumps/tree trunks that hold water, etc. For still fountains/ponds there’s a product called “Dunks,” harmless to everything but mosquito larvae.
Again, they were here first, so I suppose we just do our best to survive them, right?