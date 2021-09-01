Suppose you’re a farmer, or want to be, but not sure how to get started. What if you’ve tried what you know and have struggled to the point of giving up? What do you do? Where do you go? Who do you ask? Great questions!
If you look on social media, you’ll find all sorts of “quick and easy answers,” but don’t bite. The truth is, farming is hard work, and answers are as variable as the wind, depending on your circumstance, plan, finances, land, etc. The good news is, you’re not the first farmer (or going-to-be farmer) to need answers.
Today’s agriculture is an expensive endeavor, if you’re trying to do it the traditional way with tractors, implements, inputs, and things I haven’t mentioned. Agriculture didn’t always require all these things, and it still doesn’t – if you’re open to change. That’s a hard word for most of us! I don’t know too many people who run at change with open, inviting arms. We resist. Even when we can be shown, without a doubt, that it’ll benefit us.
Here in the hills of East Tennessee, working the ground and animals has been a generational occupation, and the methods have been passed down, as have many of the worn-out farm implements. A new generation farmer struggles to keep machines running, buy fuel and fertilizer, and scrape by. No wonder so many of them feel that they’ll never make a living farming. And they’re right … if they continue doing it the traditional way.
What if I told you there’s a way to buy less and make more? A way to work less hours and have a thriving farm and livestock business, with few or no inputs or more equipment? On top of that you’ll be improving your soil and its viability. How? It’ll require a change of mind and methods.
In 2019 I had the great pleasure of attending the first USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance Summit right here in Greeneville. I was so thrilled to listen to Gabe Brown (read his book “Dirt to Soil”) and Ray Archuleta explain, in understandable terms, how to begin to correct the damage done by human agriculture. Yes, we did it. By over-tilling, overusing-chemicals, and believing all those sellers of commercial ideas and methods.
Listening to the descriptions and explanations of ways we can simply and profoundly affect impact on soil, even if we don’t own a piece of equipment, a cow, or a farm, gave me so much hope. There were other speakers who brought impactful insights over the three-day event.
The central conversation for the sessions, was how to begin to do things that would improve the soil without spending a dime. It was simple common-sense information that would’ve made sense to farmers centuries ago, long before tillage, tractors, chemicals, and obsolescence of manure.
And the meals! A five-star restaurant couldn’t have done better. We had morning and break snacks, time to network with like-minded people who were looking for a better way to graze their livestock, to improve their land without breaking the bank, and to make a good living doing what they love. Then there was lunch! Pasture raised chicken, wagyu burgers, and deliciously prepared sides and homemade desserts. More talking to other soil folks and to the speakers as well. I can say I don’t think I’ve ever been to an event I enjoyed more or learned more from.
Last year the Summit was cancelled, as so many other events were. This year, Sept. 22-24, at the Clyde Austin 4-H camp, the 2021 USA Regenerative Agriculture Summit will take place, and I can’t wait!
Would you like to learn from people who have been to the bottom and are now successful at farming? Do you want to hear about correct pasture management, figure out which bovine/livestock is best for your particular situation, how to become profitable with little to no inputs, or why soil health matters? How about how to lease land rather than buy? Come to this year’s summit.
Keynote speakers include Greg Judy, Teddy Gentry, Allen Williams, Russ Wilson (look them up on You Tube) and more. The food will be as sumptuous as 2019 and there’ll be plenty time to ask questions and network. I’m excited to be able to attend again and learn more, and I’m inviting you.
Seating is limited and tickets are almost gone. If this is something you’d like to benefit from, go to usaregenalliance.org, get the info and your tickets. I promise you’ll be talking about it for years to come.