I had a question about fertilizers the other day from a woman in a parking lot. By the way, thank you all for stopping me when I’m out, and making all the nice comments about the columns! You’re the reason I write!
Synthetics: Synthetics — by that I’m referring to fertilizers that are not from natural sources — began in Germany as a lab experiment by a scientist who was also instrumental in developing the deadly chlorine gas used in WWI. He actually won a Nobel Prize. Today we know this product as an environmental threat, partly due to over-use and abuse. The world’s health and soil scientists have been warning about the effects of the combination of these chemicals for years. The nitrogen levels, leaching into the rivers and oceans around the world, have climbed to dangerous proportions, creating “dead zones” in bands around the continents.
The chemical companies that produce these fertilizers want us to believe they’re better than natural, that they work faster and more efficiently. Short-term I suppose they’re right but so do steroids in a human, used to bulk up quickly. Bottom line is at what cost, long-term? The cost is immense to the overall picture of the ecosystem, the life beneath the surface of the soil.
With all we think we know about soil life, the very best we know is less than 1% of what’s actually being done in that world. And yet we feel free to dump and over-dump these products that we don’t have full understanding of? I don’t think that’s a smart move, do you?
Synthetics focus on a very narrow group of nutrients while ignoring all other factors that go into healthy growth. The outcome is crops that we all depend on for nutrition, yet they’re nutrient deficient. We eat but are still hungry because we don’t get the nutrients our bodies need to stay healthy, so we keep eating, which creates a whole other problem. Accepting that the soil’s health equals the health of all living things is the beginning of seeing the toxic effects of synthetic inputs of all kinds.
Organic or natural fertilizer is made up of all things that decay. It’s all carbon-based like the planet. Manure, anything from a body of flesh (blood, bone, skin, feather, etc), from trees (paper waste, sawdust, leaves, etc), plant parts, crop residue … you can see where this goes.
Have you ever gone to the kitchen looking for “something” to eat but you don’t know what it is? You might sample different things until “something” is just right. It satisfies! That’s the way I see how the earth is with synthetic nutrients vs. natural ones; the “something” for the microbes and fungi and insects is rotting matter. That is the way it was designed. All living things die. From death and decay comes new life. It’s the cycle we’ve all heard about.
When switching from synthetic to natural/organic, you need patience because it’ll take time. The soil has been toxified and addicted for so long and the first response will probably look like failure. Hang in there! When the healthy nutrients begin to regenerate life in the soil, and the roots learn what their real job is, and the exchange system kicks into high gear, you’ll begin to see the difference.
Part of going natural is cutting out anything with “icide” in the name. Bringing healthy life becomes more important than killing. We start to see how all living things have a place, a job, a function, even weeds and bugs and snakes. The longer you practice this, the more observant you’ll become of how things change and the way life begets life.
Will there be weeds, pests you don’t like, and plenty of hard work? Yes. But you’ll also be so aware of the goodness that’s happening right under your feet! You’ll have such a good feeling about doing your part on your little corner of the world, for the good of all life on this planet.
It’s great when someone has the money, power, influence to move mountains, but I’m way more impressed with someone willing to do what they can with what they have, and do it where they can. It may be one little piece of ground at a time, but eventually it’ll become a huge piece.
When faced with the choice of synthetic or natural, the people who “get it” will have no problem making the healthy choice for better life for all.