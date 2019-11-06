It was a long, hot, mostly dry summer here at Ottinger Oaks. Add to that the other complications of everyday life, and the regular care my yard and garden needs didn’t happen.
On the first really nice fall morning, following a little rain, I went to the vegetable garden and did raw observation. Crabgrass had sprouted all over and had the finest set of seeds. Other weeds had taken up residence, forming wide, soft, mats in every corner.
Joe-pye and ironweed seedlings now created a forest. My fragrant-and-tasty herbs had gone to seed and had children scurrying all over. Veggies were long gone except for some beautiful pepper plants, hanging with perfect peppers, hidden under the overgrowth.
Thornless blackberries had long spider-arms that had touched the ground and rooted … everywhere. Cosmos volunteers joined the Joe-pye and ironweed in reaching for the sky. Several volunteer tree seedlings are growing great, and will be moved to more appropriate locations. And poor blueberries! I couldn’t walk into the space without stepping on something.
The chickens had worked up the entire area and made dust baths out of my raised beds, unearthing my lilies, all while eating bugs and depositing little nutrient packages.(Next year — no unauthorized access!)
Dill and fennel that had gone to seed had several swallowtail caterpillars, feeding hungrily. At least there were plants and roots covering the soil, feeding the microbes under the ground.
Loading my tools into the little wagon, I laid into the front and started working my way into the jungle. I had fun! It felt good to be out there, covered with a blue-sky blanket and easy breeze. I hauled several wagonloads over to barren soil in the low meadow and scattered seeds and debris over the ground. Debris will rot, seeds will sprout, and more soil will be revived.
I’ve gotten about halfway through and plan to finish before snowfall, but the feeling I came away with was not defeat or loss or failure. I felt happy, peaceful, and glad the ground, plants and critters had done their part to restore tired soil. Yes, the work is tiring, but it’s a good tired. And since I believe the human body was created to work physically, this is the right thing for me.
I’m looking forward to first fencing out the free-ranging chickens (except by admittance), then to adding more blueberries, to sharing thornless blackberry starts with friends (email/call if you want to come get some), to restoring the overgrown herbs, then settling it all in for the winter with a thick layer of mulch.
Why mulch? For so many reasons! Mulching retards weed/volunteer seeds from sprouting, and if they do sprout, they have to work so hard that they’re weak, easy to pull, or they die on their own, which adds more good rot to the soil. See, weed seeds are always present. Some of them are viable for 20 years or longer! Every time you till or disturb the soil, the seeds are exposed to sunlight, oxygen, and moisture, which is all they need to grow. The less you disturb the ground, the better.
Undisturbed soil has a much healthier environment below the ground, where all the action takes place; carbon matter is broken down and made into an available form of nutrients for roots, by fungi, insects, and all manner of sub-soil dwellers. It’s a smooth functioning society that builds and breaks down, fixes and heals — all out of sight for you and me.
What we’ll notice are healthier plants with better resistance to any kind of environmental attack or climate extremes. The quality and nutrient-value of the fruits and vegetables will be very noticeable in better flavor.
Back to mulch: it regulates soil temps, which protects roots from weather extremes; it balances soil moisture; it breaks down/feeds the vital microbes, which feed us in the end.
If you come to Ottinger Oaks you’ll see poop everywhere! Those of you who read the column regularly know I’m a poop-lover. I know and understand the value of all the little packages my critters leave behind. I can almost hear the mycorrhizal fungi singing below ground!
For so long us humans, in our “infinite wisdom” have done nothing but kill that which we didn’t understand or didn’t like. I’m pleased to say, at our house, we’re OK with the messy stuff because we know the bounty coming!
I’m ready to tackle the other half now!