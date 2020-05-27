Isn’t it amazing how easily we humans are led into things? And we thought sheep were easily fooled?
Have you seen any businesses close that you know won’t be able to re-open ever? I have. And I was sure they were rock-solid. Did you ever think you’d see the grocery store shelves and meat cases empty, or give any thought to the possibility of all restaurants and businesses being completely stopped? What a difference a month or two can make in a world that thought everything was good.
In recent weeks I’ve heard of farmers and ranchers dumping thousands of gallons of milk and just as many eggs, while grocery store shelves were empty. Why?? Because our food pipeline runs right thru the middle of bureaucracy and red tape. Little producers have been forced out of business, not by the “big guys” but by you and me. Producers who bought into the CAFO (look it up) way of doing things, also began to take payments to keep their prices low, with guaranteed sales to grocery chains … who sold the goods to mainstream America for price that didn’t tell the truth about how much it costs to produce! We, the “chasers of bargains” bought it, hook-line-and-sinker. The little guys couldn’t sell for the drastically reduced prices and stay afloat when we quit buying his stuff. We sunk the Mom & Pop, you and me.
At the 2019 Regenerative Agriculture Summit in September, I was privileged to listen to and meet some men who are trying hard to teach a better way to farm, to be self-sustaining, and to be profitable. There was another business there that I’d really never given much thought to. It was called Barn2Door (barn2door.com). Not being a for-profit farmer I really didn’t pay a lot of attention except to find out what they do, which is connect the farmer/producer with the client/consumer, allowing direct purchasing of goods.
I see such validity for people like this today. No matter what you’re looking for —meat, eggs, dairy, produce — the connection and relationship you have is with the persons who produced it. No profiteer in the middle. No shipping unripe food. No excess packaging. What a concept!
This same process can be seen in our communities, if we will but use it. There are very few necessary consumables, and some that aren’t so necessary, that can’t be had with a little effort. Our county is covered with farmers! There are farm stands, U-pick farms, orchards, bee-keepers, and people selling eggs. There are even meat-growers that sell “shares” in an animal, so you don’t have to buy an entire carcass. I know some of the meat-growers and appreciate their “best practices” and respect they have for their product.
We’re also very fortunate to have two farmer’s markets here in Greene Co. The oldest one is the Greeneville Farmers Market, which sets up at the Doak House Museum on Saturdays. They also have an on-line ordering site. The other is the Depot Street Farmers Market, which gathers on Saturday, at the corner of Depot and Irish. They also have an on-line ordering. Both places will have abundant fresh local goods. If you have good s to sell and need a venue, please contact these markets.
There are some fed up, frustrated independent producers who have taken the bull by the horns, in order to crack the brick wall they all face in trying to raise healthy product and make ends meet. Two such movements are the Food Freedom Act — check out Wyoming’s version — and Food Sovereignty Laws, such as Maine’s 2011 version. These enactments are allowing local governments ways to by-pass impossible regulations, so farmers can sell directly to consumers in their communities.
Did you know that there’s a non-profit trying to fight the legal battle? It’s called the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund.
One more tip. Go to HealthyTraditions.com to learn more about buying your meat in “shares.”
We can, and must, understand how, why, where and who when it comes to this precious life-sustainer. We either learn how to get along, share, give, and defend our food sources, our water, and our air or … who knows? And I don’t really want to find out. No, things probably won’t ever be the way they were, and I’m ok with that. Especially if it means that we humans figure out that we really do need each other.