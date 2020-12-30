I don’t know if you’re like me but I look back at where I came from, what I accomplished, and what I hope to accomplish the coming year, about this time. It’s been a tough year. But when I look at it I wonder … in the grand scheme of years, has it really been hard? Or are we soft?
From 1918 to 1920 the Spanish flu spread across the world. It was considered the most severe pandemic in recent history. No one knew who to blame (they didn’t have the internet!). Cases reached 500 million and the death toll rose to about 50-100 million worldwide.
Can you remember anything that happened 100 years ago? Who was President? Was it Democrat or Republican? Do you know that it was in 1920 when women gained the right to vote? In 1920 the first commercially licensed radio station began broadcasting. The 1920’s was the beginning of the end for the American farmer in the form of ever growing debt. The agricultural output from European growers recovered so the demand for American exports fell and the farmer was the last loser. I hate that the gamble falls in that direction, but no one ever knows.
Do you know these names? Harold Lloyd, Gloria Swanson, Tom Mix, Rudolph Valentino, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Lon Chaney? They were the movie stars of 100 years ago …truly such a short time! Remember Charlie Chaplin? He was the most popular movie star of the ‘20’s. That was only 100 years ago, and we can’t remember them? This day and age we’re not encouraged to “look back and learn from history,” although I don’t know why. I believe if we don’t learn from the mistakes and successes of history, we’re going to fall into old traps.
What about the ‘30’s? That was the time of horrible dust bowls as the people in the plains endured the worst drought in history. It was a time of more than ¼ of all wage-earning workers unemployed. This was the Great Depression. It was a time of imbalance in wealth, along with a very long agricultural slump. Between 1930 and 1933 more than 9,000 banks closed in the United States, taking with them more than 2.5 billion in deposits of hard-earned money (and that was back then!).
Back then listening to the radio was free, and funny, distracting shows were popular, along with sports broadcasts. People wanted to escape their sadness. Benny Goodman drew crowds of young people. Movies, even though money was tight, were a regular draw, especially funny ones.
I know I can recognize names and events from some years back, but I’m shocked at those who have no idea what I’m talking about when I say the “war years of Hitler” or the Hiroshima and Nagasaki tragedies. Have you not seen the clips, pictures, documentaries? It’s the “instant” thing. It worries me when I can’t get any deeper than the end of a movie or music star’s divorce or overdose.
2020 will go down in the history books for several things, mainly COVID-19. What about all the valiant attempts to keep family businesses from dying or families losing their homes or the loss of connection between humans period? I see the loss of trust in relationships, in differences of approach of this virus, in the “religion” that formed around “masks or no masks.” I see the people who understood the most vulnerable were people who were already compromised in their health, in ways they could’ve prevented. I see people who are unwilling to forgive and love in spite of differences.
Hardships are inevitable. Pain is life. What is not acceptable is the abandonment of people you love and those who have stood beside you through hard times.
My hope for all of us is that we learn to be tolerant, to love, to give room where room is wished, and to grow a tomato. I believe that getting in touch with the soil and the things that grow in it will help us all to slow down, to reset, to look around and realize that life isn’t all about “me!” or “you!” It’s about all those lives beyond ours. Have you ever wanted a “break”? Then give breaks. Have you ever wanted to be trusted in spite of history? Then trust.
Life is hard under the best of circumstances, and we need to be able to give some grace … and grow a tomato.
I hope your Christmas was at least partly what you wished. My wish is for peace in your household.