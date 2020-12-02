The dogs came back from a big romp behind the pond. When they started to come in I noticed a ton of beggar’s lice and cockle burs on all of them. They usually fall off of Rascal’s slick coat. The poodles and Murphy … different story!
While wrestling with them to get a brush thru the tangles I began to think about these tiny things sticking to the dogs. They’d have stuck to me too if I’d gone walking over there. What were they good for but to cause frustrations? Weeds!! But what is a weed? We’ve been here befor Bear with me.
Have you ever been around aging landscaping and seen seedlings coming up all over, from the trees and shrubs that were purposefully planted, and probably cost a mint? Now this “very desirable” plant has become a nuisance, a frustration….a weed. All those babies will be destroyed because they’re not wanted. So I wondered, “When does a crop, an herb, an ornamental, become a weed?” I’m back to my fabulously solid soapbox: everything is a matter of perspective!
Cockle burs, beggar’s lice, wild onions, curly dock, clovers, plantain, dandelions, poison ivy/oak, and so many more, have been listed as “weeds” and are attacked with everything in the arsenal. Is it possible that they’re useful, and maybe even good for us? Weeds are indicators of what is wrong, and what may be right, about the soil they’re growing in. Should we find a way to be at peace with them living in our world? Maybe in our lawns? Let’s check some of them out, shall we?
Cocklebur – xanthium strumarium — we all know its snagging abilities but did you know that it’s been used to treat respiratory ailments, fevers, arthritis and rashes? How about high blood pressure and blood sugar? Several components of this plant are used and/or studied in medicine. Seeing as how all parts of this plant are highly toxic to humans and critters, don’t try making your own concoction! They’re cousins of the sunflower and are really good at populating a desolate/disturbed area – which is a good thing! The ground needs pioneer plants to cover the bare soil. It is interesting to note that conventional farming creates the very conditions that allow cocklebur to flourish! Velcro was inspired by these tenacious seeds.
Beggar’s lice —Desmodium, hackelina Virginia — are some of the official names and there are about 75 other varieties in this family, growing from Canada to Mexico. As for food value, it’s one of the most nutritious, native, warm-season families; it’s also a naturally occurring nitrogen-fixer in the soil, and an important forage plant for deer, bobwhite quail, turkey and grouse. Row-crop soybeans consistently maintain crude protein and fiber levels of anywhere from 20%-40% and 20%-28%, in studies samples of stiff tick-trefoil were analyzed and researchers determined it offered the same nutritional values at 28.2% and 20.7%, respectively.
Humans can eat and be nourished by these as well, although it would take a lot of them to make a meal. It’s an important pollinator plant for hummingbirds and several bees, and a preferred host plant for several native insects. In other words, it’s an important family of food plot plants and many who feed wildlife actually buy seeds and plant this “weed”! Furthermore some desmodiums are used in agriculture to repel insect pests, inhibit the growth of weeds, enrich the soil, and create fodder for livestock.
Wild onions —(there are several varieties but are all are under the allium name) are actually indicators of basically neutral, loamy, well-drained soil (so the low meadow is good!) In fact they will rot in boggy, heavy soil.
Bulbs and leaves are eaten by wild turkeys, are a good source of nectar, and are very deer resistant. As human fare the chopped green leaves can be used like chives and the bulbs are cooked as any other onions. They have several medicinal uses: crushed bulbs applied to insect stings; bulbs eaten raw for scurvy; tea of bulbs to control coughs and vomiting; infusion of bulb used as eyewash and ear and for ear infections; bruised onion to treat stings of bees and wasps.
NOTE: There are many bulb forming plants that resemble wild onions, some are toxic. Only harvest plants with the distinct odor of onions. Onions are toxic to several species of livestock.
I’ll cover a few more next week. It’s amazing what we can learn about Nature’s way of keeping us healthy, if we’ll choose to look. I feel it’s the better part of wisdom to have some idea how to take care of problems outside of a pharmacy … just in case. We never know.