So many of you have asked about my garden, the chickens, the goats, what trees I’m planting, and so much more. It makes me happy to know that you’re curious and you haven’t forgotten me! Thank you for emails, letters, inquiries, and your loyal readership! So, here goes!
Well, we had to kill one of our sweet hens yesterday. She was 2 and had been a dependable egger. Something happened, and with a chicken it’s often hard to know exactly what, but for over a week she was fluffed up, sitting in one spot, and generally lethargic. She ate, drank and pooped, but kept a distance between the others and her. She began to stumble sometimes and it looked like she was walking with legs far apart. I had no problem catching her and I checked everything I knew to check. Nothing was obvious except her keel was too sharp and her lower abdomen was tight. Nothing else.
On Thursday I turned the hens out and they immediately jumped on her. Before I could get to her, they’d torn and bloodied her comb, and she was just laying there. I chased them off, easily caught her and put her in isolation, hoping for improvement. It never happened. Sweet hubby dispatched her … and I cried. For people who have too many chickens, one death is no big deal. She mattered. To us.
We lost three ducks to something, back in the cold weather. They were almost 2 as well. I screamed and cried as I buried them. I don’t do well with this stuff.
On the good side, we have 13 pullets and six lil ducks for this year. The ducks will go out into their new, safe run this week. The chicks will stay inside for a few more weeks unless it stays warm. I don’t know how many more years I’ll be ok with the extra stuff it takes to raise babies, but I do love them!
Scoobie, Ziggy, Doobie, and Tessa – the goatlings – are all great. They’re like big dogs that want to eat my trees!
I have such appreciation for the impact our little bunch of livestock has on our piece of earth. When we moved here almost 5 years ago, this ground was tired, abused, worn completely out (and I oughta know! I understand the feeling!). You couldn’t find earthworms. The ground was compacted, acidy, starved for organic nutrients. I can only imagine how sick my mycorrhizal fungi were! Along came chickens, ducks, dogs, goats. They ate weeds and bugs and ticks and turned them into the very thing the soil needs. We’ve watched the patchy dry spots of weedy grasses, turn into lush deep forage. Pollinators have returned as have the earthworms. The smell and tilth of the soil is so much better. It takes time, patience … and some critters.
The yard was golden with dandelions (first food of overwintering pollinators) this year, but not as many as in years past. As they do their work, there’ll be less and less of them needed and they’ll weed themselves out. I see different kinds of tiny volunteer groundcovers that look like they may have actually been planted long ago. When I walk around and observe I feel a kinship with the spirits of the people who planted, grew, and loved. It always brings a smile. Sometimes I whisper “thank you!”
One of my most fun observational journeys around the house is almost like visiting dear friends who have left me, but gifted me with sweet growing things that come back each year. I have so many from my dear heart, Margaret Gaut! The last year she was able to dig and plant, she insisted that I come and get starts from her favorites. As I walk and look now, I see Margaret everywhere! Lenten rose, her special goldenrod, hostas, bluebells, iris, lamb’s ear, my precious American hollies – children of her trees. I have Amy’s dogwood, columbine, and hardy begonias, Joann’s camellia and double rose-of-Sharon. My brother, Don, planted my hyacinths and daffodils, and his self-pollinated daylilies that I love. Don Carter gifted me with a special love for the sycamore tree, and I have several — all named Don. As long as I live and keep the gifts alive, these precious friends will always be with me.
I hope that I’m able to share that connection, that love, that ageless sharing of life and the love of watching Nature be herself, with those I come in contact with!!