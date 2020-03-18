My dear sister-friend, Jeanie Jackson, brought me a disturbing article last week. It seems every time an efficient manner of gardening is introduced, something shows the shadows. Hay or straw bale gardening is no exception. And the alarms that arise should be things that are common sense. Instead I think things are often assumed — and you know what that means!
For years now a lot of folks have been doing great things with gardening in straw bales. They also have been applying straw and old hay to gardens for mulch and seeing great results. Yet not all is good. What about the folks with devastating results from following the very same methods and products? What about the gardeners who are afraid to try again because of the expensive experiments they conducted with these same bales?
I confess, there are a lot of things I assume gardeners are going to do when they garden. First is to source their inputs. What does that mean? It means to know the source of whatever you’re bringing in to put on your gardens, whether it’s straw, hay, manure, water, or anything. Why? Well, as with anything in this existence, everything has a direct effect on something else. Nothing is still in our universe.
We’ll start with hay and straw. Where does it come from? Who grew it? What kind of things did they spray on it during the time it was a standing crop? Some spray with weed-killers so the stand of grasses is “pure.” Some spray with a desiccant (drying agent) to make the grasses dry much faster than Nature does it.
Why does this matter? Where do you think the residue of toxins is? Plant tissue holds it, sometimes for a long time. So, you buy bales of this treated product, spread it on your garden, then plant tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, etc., in it … and it all dies. You create a straw bale garden, where you plant baby plants directly into the bale and they promptly die. Why??
The bales — you paid good money for these! — from the contaminated field are hauled in for animal feed. They poop. The manure is scooped up and hauled to a garden and spread. This is good, right? But everything dies. Why??
You have barnyard critters eating from these bales and they begin to be “off”; not eating, lethargic, no strength, dying. Why??
Bottom line: source your inputs. Where did they come from? What was sprayed/ applied?
It’s better to have weeds, from a bale of whatever, coming up, than to have an entire crop, or a whole paddock of critters, die.
You don’t have to buy something labeled “organic.” Find someone who practices what is recommended to organic farmers, but don’t certify. The life of chemical toxins doesn’t stop when it does what you sprayed it to do. The damage goes on. Again, we’re back to how nature does it, and I promise you, she doesn’t poison her critters!
This isn’t a small problem. From what I’ve been reading it’s happened too many times. Even when a farmer tells you his hay/straw is “clean,” test it first. How? Ask for a handful of product. Put it in a bucket of water for a few days, then water some seedlings like beans, peas or corn with it. If they die … you know.
Other methods; spread the hay or straw (manure can “rest” as well) out on the ground and let it season for a year, then try the “tea” test above. Better safe than …
I read testimonials of folks that have never had problems and have been using hay and straw bale gardening for a long time. I’m happy for them. My concern is for those who are devastated, whether it is financially or discouraged from ever trying again.
Ask questions. Source your inputs. Did you know that if you use manure from de-wormed animals, it can kill the worms in the soil? Before modern chemical warfare we didn’t have to worry about this, but we’re here and we must deal with today. I use old hay, old manure, and everything organic I can get my hands on because it’s organic dollars. If I’m going to do the work to plant a garden I certainly don’t want failure due to something I could’ve prevented, do you?
Conclusion: please use hay and straw and manure, but know what happened to it before you got it … unless you enjoy dealing with a dead crop.
I’d love some feedback on this. Do you hay/straw bale garden? Do you source? What’s the outcome? Tell me and I’ll share it with your neighbors.