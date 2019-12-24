I know the reason you’re picking up this paper is to avoid conversation or being asked to do anything or just so you can observe/critique the crazy antics of the “younger” generation over the top of your glasses. I know you’re not planning any kind of gardening this week … So let’s talk about what this season is about.
I pulled out a yellowed box from way in back of the closet the other day. I’ve kept letters and cards from family and friends for decades, and this was such a collection. I brushed off the dust and opened it. As I thumbed through I spotted the handwriting of dear ones long gone. Some brought a smile and a good memory, and some brought a lump of regret.
There were letters from Mamaw King, who wrote often, with many details of farm life, but her handwriting wasn’t legible to me, and she and I had a strained relationship … so, they sometimes went in the box unopened. She never forgot birthdays or holidays and faithfully wrote even though I neglected to answer.
After all, my life was busy with two small ones and a world of chores. I just knew she’d always be there. I remember one of her favorite last lines was, “take all mistakes as love.”
My responses were so few and far between. I assumed she kept up with us through my dad, so didn’t think it important to respond. Years have flown. Kids are grown and gone, rarely checking on me … and I see how important it was for me to let her know I heard her, that I cared.
Mamaw has been gone years now, and I feel the loss as I touch the marks she made on the paper. I found example after example of my neglect, assumptions, and excuses as I went through the long-ago gifts of time, effort, love.
I’m grateful for these beautiful reminders, and I wish I could say, “I’m sorry.” I realize the priceless connections.
So, why am I telling you this? Today you have an opportunity to make those connections with whomever you are with. Friends or family, they make your life better, fuller, and give you purpose.
The hustle-bustle of meal preparation, the screaming and hollering of the young ones, the contentious way of your brother, the neediness of your sister, the high drama of gift-giving … it’s all part of what makes memories.
Go into the scramble and take part in something, even if it’s just a seat at the table. Listen to the voices, look into the faces of those who are essential to your world, the ones who connect you to everything. Breathe deep – have patience – and soak up this moment, because you never know when the “last” gathering will be.
Is there an elderly person in the bunch? Ask them questions about their childhood holidays with loved ones. They truly love reminiscing, and you might learn something.
Are there people you have lost touch with, your paths diverging, fading? I know if they reached out to you, it would make your heart smile — so why not reach first? Pick up the phone and call, write a heartfelt note and put it in the mailbox. Real mail is so nice to receive!
We all fail to make the first gesture. Is it fear of rejection? Too much “water-under-the-bridge?” Life is far too short to allow these things to stop us from treating others the way we’d like to be treated. I know the older I get, the more these connections and efforts matter to me.
The sudden, painful loss of my mother years ago was a sharp reminder of never neglecting to say “I love you,” “you’re important in my life,” “thank you for all you do.” I assumed she knew.
So please: Immerse yourself fully in this season of love and allow yourself to say those words you’ve held back. Say, “I’m sorry; please forgive me,” if you need to. Hug some necks, pat some heads, shake some hands, laugh plumb down in your belly, and let the tears come if they want to. Talk about “remember when.”
Reconnect with the parts of your life you’ve been missing and see how good it makes your innards feel! And know you made others feel that same thing. The funny thing is, it didn’t cost you a dime.
All of you readers, consider yourself hugged and appreciated and loved! Now pass it on!