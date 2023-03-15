I suppose that description could define just about anything, these days, but the one I’m referring to has caused feuds, fist-fights, poisonings, civil cases, hatred among friends, and other ugly behaviors.
I’m not talking about vehicles or in-laws. I’m referring to the all-American addiction called the “perfect lawn,” a true man-made fantasy.
Nothing about lawns is natural. Nature creates a diverse population of plants in meadows, valleys, hills. Colors, sizes, and a myriad of variations are what humans seek out when going on a hike or trekking to the mountains. Yet when it comes to the piece of ground, around our abodes, we turn into control monsters. It becomes a contest to see who can have the greenest, thickest, most weed-free carpet of billions of a single species of plant: grass.
This phenomenon, known as a lawn, was first noted in the 16th century in France. Often the areas around castles were kept free of trees and other obstacles for military defense purposes. These areas were more like meadows, and were considered common ground, where livestock grazed and fertilized.
Those who owned manually cultivated expanses were people who had servants to maintain it. The plants used were often low-growing chamomile or thyme. Before the invention of the lawnmower only the wealthy could afford such luxury.
With northern European and Scotch immigrants came the notion of lawn grass — and the seeds to make it happen. Again, usually the well-off folks were the ones with these green carpets. These elite people loved having this smooth outside area where they could play their golf and lawn-ball games. The history gets much thicker, but I’ll let you research that.
Things really picked up speed in the mid-19th century, and other European ideas began to take shape, like public parks and common venues to enjoy an outing. The first lawnmower was invented in 1830, and in less than 60 years, became a household staple. The advent of American suburbia, and subdivisions, with cookie-cutter lots, and the end of WWII, brought about the idea of the “perfect lawn”, which equates to no other plants besides GRASS. Once again, human’s most recognizable trait came to the fore: control. Many of these subdivisions were required to maintain a well-manicured lawn. Chemicals for every possible pest and disease were easy and cheap, and just like the promotion of tobacco as a medical marvel, these lawn chemicals were supposedly safe.
Fast forward to current century, where it’s well-known that lawns and golf greens are some of the largest polluters of air and water, and toxifies the very soil we must have to live.
Some states are banning lawns because of water shortages. Did I mention that lawns are water guzzlers?
Lawns have become more and more difficult to keep healthy and weed-free, without massive amounts of synthetics, and oversight. They’ve become one of the most expensive parts of owning an upscale neighborhood home.
The good news: it can be remedied, but it’ll take time. The first thing that needs to change is the idea that one must have a weed-free carpet of monoculture. Accept what grows. Do away with all “icides.” Limit or eliminate synthetic fertilizers.
Stop watering. Yes, the lawn will do what any addicted life will do. Some things will die out and some will make it through.
Accept what grows. Plant trees, shrubs, and beautiful pollinator-attracting wildflowers in place of grass. Observe what comes up on its own, and if you can, make room for it.
Make paths through what comes up naturally, and become a student of the uniqueness of your space. If you have access to compost, dress the growing areas with that, for nutrients.
Do I “practice what I preach?” Yes, indeed. I don’t irrigate. If anything needs watering, I use “gray” water, i.e. dishwater, bathwater, or any other secondary-use water I can find. We also might carry a few buckets of water from the pond.
I cut the lawn at 4” high, and welcome my ducks and chickens to pluck whatever they want to — outside the garden. We use all our barn waste on anything growing, and are continually adding organic material to all the beds. No synthetics, no toxins, and no ego here!
In almost seven years, we’ve taken a badly abused farm and are slowly resuscitating it — by simply getting out of the way of Nature. Yes, I have crabgrass that creeps into beds, and I will pull, dig, and pluck it out.
It’s time we relearn a meadow, and how Nature does it.