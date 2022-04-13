I’m often asked about my favorite tools, or brands of equipment, and the responses are comical sometimes.
“$95.00 for a SHOVEL???” was the question flung in my direction, when I was asked about my well-balanced, stainless steel, perfect sized, ever sharp essential tool. “Some people spend big bucks on a watch or purse or car. I choose to spend big bucks on a tool I’ll never have to replace,” was my answer. I didn’t even mention the two pairs of FELCO #2 by-pass pruners I own, at $65 each, or the two-sided hoe that was $50. By the way, I’ve used these for more than 20 years with no issues.
If you’re a tradesperson, in any craft, you know the value of great tools. Hubby says’ “it’s better to have it, and not need it, as to need it and not have it.” Quality tools can reduce time spent on one project, increase performance/precision, instill confidence, and more. You can buy from very good grade to very poor, and the value is in how one sees the purchase … a tool for a lifetime of use verses a tool that will need to be replaced every whipstitch. You really do get what you pay for, and the re-purchases add up in dollars. A heavy-duty wheel barrow with a steel frame = expensive, or a light-weight plastic one that can’t haul a load of rock = cheap… in more ways than one. The heavy frame will carry many loads dependably as is worth every dollar. Before you purchase, ask yourself what you’ll be using the tool for and for how long. Maybe you just need to borrow or rent one, and we do rent some things.
Gardening tools are available everywhere, but they’re usually not the greatest. Way back when I started gardening, you could buy great tools at the hardware store. Now I find I have to order them. Brands that used to stand for quality, are no longer owned by the industry that cared. If you think about having to buy new tools every year or two, verses buying the tools once, you’ll see how buying quality saves you money in the long run.
Let’s talk about some things to look for on the label; heat-treated or steel-tempered tools will last; stainless steel (heavy gauged) won’t rust and keeps a good edge; it should fit you… not be too heavy or bulky; the handles on assembled hand tools should be strong… no splinters or knots, not loose in the joints. Fiberglass or composite handles are OK if they’re truly heavy-duty.
What’s essential is individual to each dirt person (in this case) but some are universal. A shovel – round-tipped with a handle that fits you, a flat-edged spade, a sturdy lawn/leaf rake, a “hard” or leveling rake, a hoe, a trowel, a two-edged hand cultivator, a bulb drill, a dandelion probe and of course a great wheel barrow. A sharp pair of hedge shears, a sturdy pair of loppers, and by-pass pruners make trimming easier. Another must-have for me is a linoleum knife for cutting ornamental grasses. I like to have a nail apron, so I can carry the small things at easy access. For gloves I prefer the ones with the neoprene-coated palms. They wear well, fit comfortably, and I throw them in to wash with my jeans.
What about watering tools? Don’t stop at the cheap hoses. Buy the best non-kinking, heavy duty one you can find and get the length that’s best for you. Sometimes it’s better to have two that you can connect if you need to, than to have a long one you have to drag everywhere. Get a nozzle that has several settings including JET so you can blast pests off of plants. It should feel substantial/weighted, have an easy grip, smooth flow control, and a clear “click” when changing settings. Soaker hoses are a must for hot, dry areas. They’ll save you on time, water, and backache. I have two steel 2-gallon watering cans that I’ve had for years, and I love them. They weren’t cheap!
Other tools are my great Cub Cadet zero-turn mower, a wonderful metal mesh wagon to carry all manner of things, and an electric blower-vac with a bagger, so I can collect lots of stuff to mulch or compost with.
If you have good tools, have they been serviced (i.e., cleaned, sanded, sharpened, oiled, tightened, repaired) for springtime? C’mon, daylight’s a burning and cold days won’t last forever!