I like the moss in my yard. How do I keep it going?”
Moss loves compacted, moist, shady soil. It loves low pH (acidic) soil. Moss isn’t really “rooted.” It kind of sits on the surface. To thicken already existing moss or to establish an area, Real buttermilk and moss, blended in a blender to the consistency of a milkshake, will work great. You can paint it onto rocks, logs, or low-lying deco, then keep it reasonably moist, and you’ll have moss growing in no time. You can do several kinds of moss, but do them individually. A couple times a year spray the area with buttermilk-water. You’ll have the prettiest moss-walk ever!
“Why do stores sell baby animals so early in the year? Is this natural?”
Nope. In Nature critters don’t hatch their babies until there is adequate food and the temps won’t kill them. In Nature sheep, calves, goats, etc. aren’t born until there is adequate grass for food and cover, and the weather won’t kill the babies. There’s a thing called a “photoperiod” that tells plants and animals when it’s time to put forth because then there will be enough food and protection. Our current society side-steps all of that in pursuit of the almighty dollar. Baby animals are born or hatched too soon so they’ll be available for traditional holiday sales. The funny thing is when critters are born or hatched on Nature’s schedule they do so much better. So, if you’re interested in a baby being hardy, wait until Nature says it’s time.
“Is “new” really “new” in gardening? Or the planet?”
Nothing is new under the sun … so it says in Ecclesiastes. Our planet is an enclosed environment. Any inputs come from outer space, so everything on this planet came from a combination of things on this planet. As we know in humanity, some combinations are deadly. I think our job, as residents of the planet, is to do as little harm as possible while doing the greatest good. We must protect and respect life … even the parts we don’t like or agree with. We need all parts.
“Why do you say we need lots of species in our landscape plan?”
You probably got your love of natural beauty from being in the woods, hiking, or reading books on nature. What is it that stands out from a man-made planting? Diversity. Randomness. Nature plants what works for the time, like pioneer plants, that eventually die out, giving way to the next generation. It’s always a mix of species, and ever changing. Humans try to control what is planted, what thrives, but it becomes a battle against Nature. Natural life on this planet depends on diversity, a flow, an ever-changing picture. Like watching a fire or a fast-moving stream. The woods you so admire, the walks thru wilderness — it’s the random flower that catches your attention, the single tree with bright yellow leaves or hanging blossoms. I believe we humans are hard-wired to be drawn to diversity.
“My ground is ready to be tilled. I’ve put all sorts of rotting stuff on it for a year and I want to make a garden. You say “Don’t till!” Why?”
The life below the surface of the ground is more populous than the life above it! There are communities, webs, roads, and agreements between plant-roots that we know nothing of. Humans are not the smartest species when it comes to co-operating. You have helped build on the web of life — the fungi, insects, beneficial bacteria, organic matter, and so much more. Fungi are what feed plant roots, not Miracle-Gro. We don’t even understand all there is to know about the sub-soil world … and I don’t think we ever will. Life below the soil will feed your plants. Plant at the proper time, based on what you’re planting, then mulch well with hay, straw, shredded paper, leaves and pine needles or whatever organic matter you have. Watch what happens. Harvest the yield. Tell your neighbors, who’ll not believe you and continue on in their struggle to preserve tradition. It’s amazing how the ones who “get it” are only the ones who were brave enough to try.
People, we humans didn’t create life, and we will never control it. Not weather, nor procreation, nor food sources, nor any other process that was here before we knew about it. Let’s try to find Nature’s pulse … then listen … then follow … even if it means abandoning tradition. If we are to survive, we must go against the grain. It’s OK … I’m in the same boat.