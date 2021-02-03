Let’s talk about the plants in your yard, especially the ones with trunks and bark. You’re killing them!
When I’m out-and-about I’m observing, noting, fussing under my breath, and sometimes it’s all I can do to keep from pulling in the huge circular driveways of oversized houses and knocking on the door. They’d probably have me carted off as a raving lunatic, who was going on and on about the “wrong mulching practices.”
I love mulch — the real, organic, rotting stuff. Leaves, pine needles (my favorite!), bark chunks, sawdust, barn litter, compost, old manure, even new manure! Nature intended these things to be part of the cycle that regenerates life in the soil, protects “baby” plants and critters, regulates moisture and temperature, and so much more. The problem? Humans. I think we really need to understand the why and how of anything before we’re allowed to use it, including mulch.
Nature never intended the ground to be bare. Ever. The ground, like the flesh under our skin, needs a “skin” of its own. Nature’s answer to that problem is what we humans call “weeds.” Weeds also have an order, believe it or not. There are weeds that are pertinent to kind of soil, how degraded it might be, how well it holds water, and if it has any life to give.
Pioneer weeds come first, building some structure and trying to create the community below the surface that viable plants require. It’s called life. Symbiosis; exchange; community — all this goes on under our feet. Amazing. Problem is, humans hate, hate, hate weeds! Instead of trying to understand why they’re where they are, we “icide” them … which kills all that good stuff going on under there … again. Then, we expect plants to flourish, bear fruit, feed us, be beautiful and fragrant, and win fairs. Really?
Let’s get back to the “skin” of the soil. When humans do landscaping, make flowerbeds and gardens, they want what they see in the glossy pages of magazines or on some internet site. That doesn’t include weeds, so we hire someone to “fix” it. Often fabric or plastic is put on the ground, which creates another problem: breathing. Yes, plants breathe, even thru their roots.
If you cover the surface of the soil it’s like putting a plastic bag over your head. That plant will begin to send all kind of roots toward the surface in search of enough oxygen. Not good! I never recommend plastic or fabric on the ground, unless you’re trying to kill something. The covering should be good, clean-sourced, mulch. As I said before, my favorite is pine straw/needles. Why? It’s pretty, lasts a long time, is porous enough for air, water, and nutrients to get down to the roots. No, they’re no more acidic than any other organic mulch.
For people who love to garden but aren’t able to shovel mulch or carry heavy bags, the bales of pine straw are lightweight and very easy to spread. Breaking it apart and scattering it to a depth of 4”-6” is ideal. You can tuck it against woody trunks, around perennials, vegetables, or anywhere mulch is needed. Now you’ve protected the roots and soil life.
All organic mulch will do good things including regulating temperature of the soil and balance of moisture, it protects from drying winds in winter and harsh heat of summer. But! Not all mulch is equal! I’m not a fan of fine-ground wood mulch such as “midnight black.” I’ve watched how ground mulch is made and it ain’t pretty! Lots of things besides clean wood go into the grinders, because those folks are looking to make a profit any way they can. We’re back to sourcing: know where your products come from.
If I can’t get pine straw, my next choice is small/med chunks of bark. Pine is the most available. It doesn’t pack tightly together, making it difficult for water, air, and nutrients to get thru. You can tell what it is by looking at it, so no surprises there. It’s fairly lightweight, lasts a long time, is economical, and is a good weed block.
What’s wrong with the fine-ground mulch? That pretty, mulch-smelling pile of stuff at the mulch yard? Let me say what’s good about it first. It looks great when first applied, all fluffy and clean, which pleases that “pristine” looking need most up-scale neighborhoods crave. It covers the ground helping control weeds. That’s about it.
The not-so-good traits next week!