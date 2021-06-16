As you’re reading this, know that I’m frantically trying to make sure everything is ready for the big trip across the pond in two days. Nope! Not Europe. Africa! I love to fly but I’ve never been on a trip this long in the air, and hubby has never flown. I’m looking forward to seeing flora and fauna, to hearing the lions roar far away, to sampling the taste of the land and meeting the people. Just not the trip. Atlanta. Qater. Johannesburg. 18 hours. I’ve been told it’ll be a trip I’ll never forget. That I’m sure of. I’ll be glad to get back to home with all my tales of the trip.
Let’s get on with something I’m familiar with and have some sort of sordid comfort in the knowing.
The droning and bzzzzzzing in the early hours, the crashing into the side of the house, the thrashing amongst the leaves on the pussy willow; they’re here again – those horrid, disease-carrying, destructive illegal aliens: the Japanese beetles. You can count on them like clock-work in June and they’ll be here for a good six weeks, eating their way thru almost everything in the yard, having orgies in any spot available, and laying masses of eggs for next year’s hatch. What’s a dirt-girl to do?
I heard of someone who hung the beetle traps in the chicken run and cut a hole in the bottom of the bag. The bugs were like take-out to her chickens. Many songbirds love larvae and adults so no broad-spectrum pesticides, please. The parent birds take the larvae back to babies, even the poisoned larvae (what did you think they fed their babies?).
One of my favorite ways is gross and messy; catch a clump of them, in their “group therapy” session, squish them, and then plunge the yuck into a bucket of warm, sudsy Murphy’s Oil Soap water. If you are too squeamish for bare hands, try gloves, or pluck them off and toss in, or even shake the stem over top of the bucket.
Neem Oil, made from the neem tree in India, is quite effective on ornamental as well as edible plants. When applied to the soil, it kills larvae; applied to plants, it kills adults. My favorite is Milky Spore, beneficial bacteria found naturally in the soil of Japan – thus no beetle problem there. When applied correctly, it provides expanding protection for 20+ years. There’s also a certain parasitic nematode (Heterorhabditis spp.), which when spread on the lawn, will infect/kill the grubs within a few days. Both of these products infect the gut of the larvae. You should be able to find them at any good garden center, or order online. If you can’t find it, email me.
There are plants that are both attractants and killers of the Japanese beetle; four-o-clocks, jimsonweed, certain buckeyes, delphiniums.
Then there are the pheromone traps – the bags with the “smell” pac. With these it’s important that you read the instructions and hang them accordingly because there is a correct method to using them. You wouldn’t believe the times I’ve seen them hanging right in the middle of the rose garden, and the homeowner frantic because the roses are just sticks. Some say they won’t use them because they attract everyone’s beetles. That doesn’t matter to me, as long as I’m killing beetles.
Do you have moles? Do not kill them! Moles are not harmful to your plants unless they heave one up in search of a grub or beetle, in which case you need to just step the plant back into place and water well. Moles are helpers. They’re eating the larvae of the things that eat your garden. When the grubs are gone, so will the moles go. No, they didn’t eat your bulbs, or dig up your flowers. Moles use already existing tunnels, usually those of voles, and they do eat your bulbs, perennial roots, and grass roots.
Also, the beetles are known to avoid alkaline soil. Spread wood ashes or lime on the lawn (keep away from landscaping because many landscape plants/shrubs are acid-loving. Know your plants!) and garden (which is helpful in more ways than one!).
If you have a successful method, share it with your gardening friends. Share it with me. We’ll all do battle ‘til they disappear about the end of July.
I’ll see you on the other side of Africa! Have you been there? If so, let’s compare notes, ok?