Some things I hear disturb me, like my friend who thinks that the regenerative agricultural movement is part of a larger scheme to take over the world. It’s called “agenda 21.” It’s real … look it up. It does link regenerative ag thinking with its end-game, but that’s as far as it goes. I have another friend who believes climate change is a political game and not a real problem.
The sad thing is their thinking isn’t unusual in the general population. My answer is, “Do some research.”
Is it going to hurt anyone to be more aware of our impact on the planet and to try to do things the way Nature has? Regenerative agriculture is about the only way out of the mess we’ve gotten our planet into.
For several generations now, producers of food have depended on mechanical equipment and synthetic products to get “bigger and better,” and yet it hasn’t turned out that way. The soil is sick and dying because of these manmade processes and products that were supposed to be better than nature. Control – of everything – was the long-range plan. The way the earth had functioned for millennia was no longer good enough. Soil, plants, and animals, no longer considered intricately linked and balanced, were fair-game for manipulation.
Since the early 1900’s – and even before – humanity has engaged in activities that scratched their short-term itch, but had horrible consequences overall. Before this, life was harder and much more laborious for most, but folks knew how to do with what the earth gave them. They observed and respected life around them. Wildlife and medicinal plants, fresh cold springs as well as fast-moving streams, all were vital to surviving. If they used too much, there wouldn’t be any next year so they only used a portion, and cleaned up after themselves.
They didn’t have a problem with “too much stuff,” so no need for storage units. Gyms weren’t needed because everyone got more than enough “work-out.” Houses were built strategically, if possible, to capture sun and wind efficiently for heating and cooling because they didn’t have central air. The outhouse was built away from the drinking water source and downwind.
Generations of accumulated knowledge and wisdom were applied in the care of the ground because they knew it yielded the basics for survival. Manure fed the soil, which grew the plants that fed them and the animals they relied on. Observation, patience, simplicity were a part of everyone’s life.
Today we seem to be more concerned with what someone will say or think, than we are with the health of that which we depend on. Questions that come across my desk are more often about how to get rid of weeds in the lawn, how to keep the wildlife out, how to banish those horrid caterpillars that are eating everything … and yet attract butterflies … and more. Rarely does anyone ask “how do I grow the life in my depleted soil?” Yet that’s where it all begins and ends.
Regenerative agriculture affects every living thing. It acknowledges the fact that there was once abundant life, and it teaches ways to begin to rebuild, because it can be rebuilt. In the last 25 years farmers and ranchers all over the planet have decided to change. You know why? When the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change, you’ll change. Many of them faced loss of everything if they continued on, and they were brave enough to ask questions and try something new. Their testimonials are all over the place for those who want to listen.
These farmers have regenerated their agricultural impact, resulting in a balanced environment. Healthier animals and plants leads to more profitability, and that’s something farmers have struggled to reach for all my life.
I may not see huge catastrophic environmental changes in my life, but the changes are in process. Politicians and factions may hook their wagon to the matter but they didn’t create it. And a move toward betterment isn’t the creation of any agenda. Our planet, the living things on and in it, and the ones who think they can control it, are all going to need all the care and nurturing we can muster, if we are to survive.
Read. Study. Ask questions. Be willing to learn. Be willing to be part of the necessary change, not just for yourselves but all those you care about. I’ll be right there with you!