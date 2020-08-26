A lady asked, “How can my trees be dying from drought when we just had a very wet winter and spring?”
I was glad to note that she was being observant. Many will pay no attention to a tree until it’s dead.
Trees don’t typically die suddenly unless they’ve been mortally wounded, as in machinery hitting it, chemical poisoning, or its roots have been very damaged and exposed. Did you know that a tree, depending on the species, can take 10 years to completely die, after being dealt a death blow? A drought 5 years ago could’ve been the last straw but it continues to be viable for a few years longer. It might look weaker, have less leaves, etc, but it may put on the best show or a bumper crop the year before it’s dead.
Why would a tree show sudden weakness of dryness after a long wet spell? It starts with the soil around the roots. The soil has holding capacity for both water and oxygen. It might hold a percentage of oxygen and a percentage of water simultaneously, but sometimes the entire capacity is taken up with one or the other, as in a long wet, or dry, spell. All the oxygen is forced out of the root area by the huge amount of water (or air). A good example is if someone stuck your head into a barrel of water and held it there. You need air! So does the tree. The deeper the roots run, the longer there is no oxygen going to the roots. It also puts out roots that are shallower to try and capture what it needs. The water moves out slowly and the tree is recovering from almost drowning. Now there’s no rain and it’s hot for a long time. The tree needs water! The new shallow roots it formed are now in terrible stress and usually are dying, stressing the tree further. Pests love to attack a tree under duress, further weakening it. If this process happens, the tree may be able to recover, but if it’s an annual occurrence, it could be the end.
Trees, especially large old ones, are often taken for granted until they become a fall liability, but they’re living things and have the same basic needs as all carbon-based life-forms: nourishment, water, oxygen, and community. Roots are not just underneath, but can actually run twice the distance of the canopy reach, meaning how far out the leafy limbs grow.
Feeder roots are usually shallower than stabilizing tap roots, which go down.
If a tree is in a poor environment already — for example, depleted soil, mulched wrong, vehicles running over or parking in the root-zone, chemicals poured out, “toes” chopped off for construction, etc. — each attack or stressor can make it that much weaker. The part of the tree you can see is less than half of the whole tree! What’s under the ground is huge.
What can be done to help trees stay healthy? There’s nothing anyone can do about the long wet spells or hot dry ones, but there are things that can be done to help the tree be healthy.
Mulching around trees can help manage moisture. If you’re using ground wood or wood chunks, it can be applied about 4-6-inches deep, in the root zone. Keep it pulled back from the trunk about 6-12-inches all the way around. The mulch should never touch the bark. If the mulch is finely ground and gets completely dry, it will actually resist water penetration, even in a big rain, so don’t let it get bone-dry. If using pine straw (my favorite) you can pile it up against the tree as thick as you wish, and no worries with the water.
Never park under a big old tree! The weight of the vehicle compacts the soil around roots, closing the water/oxygen capacity, which dries out and suffocates them. If parking is a habit or if heavy equipment runs over the area, the compaction can become irreversible before the tree dies.
Never wash out paint brushes or any other chemical in the root zone. It’s a poison! If you wouldn’t drink it, don’t pour it out on the roots of a tree.
If there’s to be new construction and there are trees you want to keep, get an arborist to map out a perimeter to protect the roots. Depending on the species, and age, even this won’t be enough.
Nature has a balance with all things that grow. Learn. Respect.