Well, I’m here to tell you that I do not do well in the heat of July! It’s my least favorite month, next to the one before it and the two following it.
Ironically, it’s my birthday and anniversary month! No matter how I personally feel, there are two plants I’ve gotten good questions about, and July is the preferred time for dealing with them. They are the iris and garlic. Before I launch into this, let me say there are really no hard and fast rules here, regardless of what flower clubs and societies might want you to think. Iris and garlic do just fine, growing on the side of the road, for years! Relax, and let’s explore some good ideas.
Iris – a bulb or rhizome? Both, and also comes as a root. There are different cultivars, some tiny, some big and bold. Some grow well in watery areas, while others would drown in that setting. They all need full sun, yet some will do ok in dappled shade. Whether bearded, beardless, or Dutch, you’ll need to know where your plants will live, before you commit.
When the bloom is finished, cut out the rigid stem that carried the blooms, and leave the green to feed the roots. In midsummer, you’ll notice the leaves turning a drab brown and getting kind of limp. If you want to split them, now is the time. Lift the rhizome from the ground, and inspect for rot, borer activity, or other damage, and cut it off. If you smell a foul odor, or notice a mushy spot, you probably have borers.
I also trim the roots. Trim off dead leaves, and cut the remaining green fan into a short fan shape, or if you prefer, cut it straight across. It will grow either way.
Divide the clump into smaller clumps, each with 3 “toes.” What happens if there are only two? Or one? You can usually count on a 3-toed clump to bloom the next year. Smaller clumps/pieces, will take longer. I used to put the pieces and parts in a little nursery part of my garden, and they grew just fine. It took much longer to get them to bloom size.
At this point I make a bucket of soapy water, with about ½ cup bleach in it, and I dunk every new clump, then lay them out to dry. Hopefully, this will take care of disease issues.
How to replant? Again, you’ll need to know what type you have, and learn the correct procedure. The bearded iris, which I have the most of, want to be planted shallowly, just barely being in the soil at all. If you plant them deeper, they’ll spend energy working their way back to the surface. I also have sprinkled my rhizomes with medicated foot powder before planting, as another way to protect from disease. You’ll figure out what works for you. Water them in, and you’re done! Oh! I fertilize them in mid spring, with ESPOMA, just as they start growing.
Garlic – what kind do you have? Hardneck garlic has a hard central woody stalk, and is more flavorful than it’s softneck cousin. Its distinctive long flower stalk will make a loop or two before blooming. Hardneck grows best in places that get very cold, because they need longer cold-hours. Softneck garlic is milder and produces more cloves in a head. From here, there are many varieties and flavors.
Harvesting: with hardneck garlic, watch for the lower leaves to turn brown. Some growers say do it when 1/3 of the leaves are still green, and others say 2/3. You decide what works for you. You can also dig a bulb whenever you need one to use in your cooking. When you dig them, they should be well encased in their paper-like covering. You can use the remaining leaves to tie several together, then hang them in a cool, dark place to cure. It seems that softneck keeps better than hardneck, but you can always chop, shred, then can or freeze the harvest. Due to circumstances, my hardneck garlic hasn’t been harvested for about 4 years. I’ve shared several clumps with friends, but nothing else. I’m hoping to do the right thing this summer. Wish me luck!!
The main thing is, don’t get discouraged by too many “do’s and don’ts” that get thrown at you, when attempting these plants. Just try! Nature will take care of the rest.