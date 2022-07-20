If there were a contest to see which fruit/vegetable (whichever side you’re on) is the most popular, I dare say the zesty tomato would win. Its flavor, especially homegrown, can’t be beat, and it’s useful in so many dishes. Most anyone who grows anything will give tomatoes a try.
Now comes the kicker … tomatoes are great hosts for fungal diseases, blights, pests. About the time they’re beginning to produce, they can get hit with any/all of these. Dampness from a humid day can lead to fungal/bacterial issues. Pests follow the weakness of the plant because it’s a much easier target. In order to avoid some of these problems, never overhead water tomatoes (i.e., never wet the leaves). If you smoke, wash your hands thoroughly before handling the plant in any way.
Buy plants that are VFNT (at least) resistant ... if you want to know what that stands for, email me. If you grow your own from seed, I hope it’s a hardy stock. Buy thick stemmed plants with no bloom or fruit set; plant in loamy, well-drained soil, in full sun, at least three feet from the nearest vegetable, because crowding will create dead-air spaces, and fungi as well as bacteria and pests love those conditions. Plant them deep … the entire stem denuded up to the top two sets of leaves. This gives the plant more room to form roots. Water well, at the root, not the foliage.
Tomatoes are a member of the nightshade family and were believed to be poisonous until about 1820. Amazing how effective superstitions can be! They need plenty of air-flow between them to remain healthy. Crop rotation is essential as well.
Tomatoes come in two basic types; determinate – which is a bush type, needing little/no staking, and will usually set fruit all at once. Indeterminate – acts almost like a vine, growing taller and taller, needing lots of support. It will get taller, and produce fruit, until stopped by disease or frost.
Two plants per person should be plenty. If you plan on canning/freezing any, you’ll need more plants.
Ahhhh, tomatoes! Fabulous, any way you serve them! Don’t give up on growing them.
Besides being, so far, a summer of sizzling heat, and high humidity, it has also been a great year for fruit and veggies. Our tomatoes are loaded but ripening slowly, and the squash and peppers have promise. The Asian pear trees and figs are looking good, and blueberry bushes are healthy.
There have been issues with certain beetles and fungi but that is to be expected in east Tennessee … the fungus capitol of the world, I think. Diseases love heat, humidity and still air and July was quite generous with that. Japanese beetles have made their presence known. If I were using something to kill, it would be soapy water, Neem oil, or diatomaceous earth (DE). We’ve had praying mantis, lady beetles, and the honeybees, all over and the treatments would’ve killed them, as well.
My favorite thing to do when my garden comes in is give it away. Daddy always says he just likes to watch things grow, and he likes to see people enjoy the vegetables, and I suppose I’m that way as well. I’ve hauled baskets full to the bank, MacDonald’s, the neighbors, and anywhere else I thought the bounty might be appreciated. There’s a church in Maryville which grew a garden on an extra lot and are just giving away the produce. They realize there are lots of folks who need help and have put feet to their words. I’m sure there are others doing the same thing … “Good For You!” We should put ourselves in the shoes of those who are hurting and act accordingly. What one has in abundance, one should share with someone who needs.
I have a recipe to share (this coming from a gal who dislikes cooking). This one is so simple and quick and one of my favorite dishes. I was at my sister’s, in Wytheville, and she fixed this awesome dish. She took fresh veggies – zucchini, yellow squash, onions, carrots, peppers, potatoes (you may use whatever you have) – which were washed, dried, and cut in about 1” thick slices/chunks. These go into a gallon zip-lok bag along with a couple tablespoonfuls of olive oil and seasoning of choice. Close the bag, make sure everything is coated well, then pour, single layer onto roasting pan that has been well sprayed with oil. Put into a 400 degree oven for one hour, turning veggies midway thru. Enjoy!