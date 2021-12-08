In 2017, 351,647 men and 18,972 women claimed the title U.S. veteran while serving their nation as producers of agricultural products ranging from corn and beans to cattle and hay. Of that number 7,996 served as herd managers for farms, and 264,240 lived on the farms they operated (source: 2017 census of agriculture).
That’s impressive! The benefits can be both economic and therapeutic for vets, especially as so many of them deal with PTSD. I know I enjoy the peace and solitude of working in the garden, and I’d say it’s similar. Farming creates a routine that can be comforting to many. I know working with livestock is another very beneficial thing in helping to heal.
There are several non-profit organizations dedicated to helping veteran farmers get started. One is Veteran’s Farming Initiative. Another is National AgrAbility Project. These, and others like them, have a mission to help veterans who want to become farmers and livestock owners, get where they want to be.
Another veteran farmer program is Farmer Veteran Coalition, whose mission is “mobilizing veterans to feed America.” It’s the largest non-profit, in the nation, assisting vets. Vets from all walks of life are represented in this organization. Many have developed direct sales products, such as a vet in Wisconsin who has a wonderful business in peppers and the seasonings he’s created from them. There are so many stories on their website and Facebook page. I encourage you to look some of these non-profits up and read their resources, if you are a vet, or have a vet in your family, who is interested in an agricultural life.
The average age of American farmers is 58 and they’re leaving the land in numbers. Conventional farming isn’t profitable for most. Costs are through the roof and profits are hard-won. The ones who are staying, or beginning, are understanding the essential nature of regenerative agriculture, and doing things the way nature intended. With the loss of food producers, the USDA has set about on an initiative to encourage veterans to “come to the barn, the garden, the field” and learn to feed America.
“In my opinion, there is no other group of people out there used to hard work, waking up early, late hours and who are mission focused than our veterans,” said Bill Ashton, a USDA military veteran agricultural liaison. “Veterans are extremely resilient. This is a business with many aspects to it; it’s hands-on hard work, and that’s why they’re a good fit for agriculture.”
I so agree with him! One of the biggest losses in our nation, in my opinion, is the ability to work! I do mean physically sweat, get blisters, have aching arms, and be “worn plumb out” at the end of the day. How did we come up with a society who think it all comes magically, and on demand? Somehow, we dropped the ball. I was a farm girl and we were expected to do chores. I’ve experienced all that I said above, and more. I’ve always enjoyed hard chores and the satisfaction at the end of the day, knowing I did well.
As for so many farm kids, that work ethic is one of the best things I’ve ever received. And yet I look around me, talk to young people, listen to their responses, and I’m saddened. Many (not all!) of the generations after mine, have gotten softer and more entitled, and see no need to sweat, as in doing chores/labor. When a crisis comes, where will they turn?
I believe the farming vets will be the backbone of a new approach to farming. From them will come the education for people who finally see the need to work for their bread.
Nearly 21 million veterans live in the US, and 453,000 of them are unemployed. Many of these are from the longest war in US history. These people volunteered to put their lives on the line, in order to protect this nation. They’ve returned with a set of skills and work ethic that’s second to none. They understand hard work and aren’t afraid of it. They also need healing inside and out; from many wounds we can’t see. I’m thrilled to know about these programs that are coming available to our soldiers coming home.
We need farmers who want to learn how to regenerate the soil, to heal the land while they heal themselves, and to be the example of a work ethic that has almost disappeared. We need our vets! The opportunities are out there. Let’s connect the two!