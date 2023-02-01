Our lives are not our own. Everything we do affects another life.
For so many years humanity has wanted to believe that what we did only impacted our own world. Not true. Everything is connected.
When we dig in the soil in our own back yard, we’re impacting someone. When we throw our cigarette butt out the car window, dump our trash on the side of the road, or spray toxic things in our yards, we’re impacting someone else. No matter which direction we go, or how we might wish to be separate, we impact lives with our actions — or inactions.
The most impactful situations involve our food and water sources. And what about the air we breathe? Without them none of us will live. If we see a food source, produced by a CAFO (contained animal feeding operation), isn’t it our responsibility to help folks understand what that is, how those animals are living, and where their meat, eggs, and cheese are coming from? You don’t know what you don’t know.
Someone educated me on this commercial farming practice, and I wept. I won’t buy anything that I know has been raised in such conditions. If you don’t know what a CAFO is, please look it up. Then tell someone about it, and stop supporting them by buying the products they produce.
Nature had this earth-cycle down to a science before humans interfered. Grazing was naturally done in mob fashion, with the massive bovines moving on shortly, due to predator pressure. They weren’t in one place, eating the grass down to the mud, and consuming their own filth and parasites.
The land had time to rest and absorb the nutrients left behind by that crowd of critters. Carbon was sequestered deep beneath the soil surface; nutrients were absorbed and utilized; plant roots thrived; oxygen was processed … and life on the surface went on. When the grazers returned, it was new and ready for therm.
The ancestral people, long ago, respected the natural processes, generation after generation, and followed them as closely as they knew how. They never took all of anything. Life, for all forms, mattered to the entire picture. This respect was taught to the children. Then “educated” and “enlightened” people came and destroyed that delicate web of interactive, generational knowledge. We knew better… right? Our way was superior… yes?
Today scientists are discovering that what the ancients practiced worked. The harmony with the soil, with the surrounding environment, causes wonderful things to happen. Tired soil comes back to life when it’s allowed to rest and recover, without interference. Creatures, rare to the eye, begin to return to once dead lands. The ability of the earth to heal, when the cycle is left alone to reset itself, is amazing!
Yes, the earth is populated with almost eight billion humans, in need of sustenance. What is more valuable than anything, to us? Clean air, food, and water. It’s been discovered that the food we grow and consume, has only a fraction of the nutrients, of food grown hundreds of years ago, fertilized by plain old manure. The meat we eat is nothing like the meat of long ago, or even wild meat, in nutritive value. More and more, research is showing that things that afflict us, physically and mentally, may be directly related to our malnutrition, in spite of our plenty.
Taking responsibility for our health, by learning what we can about what we eat, is a first step. Becoming aware of the unconscious things we do, that contaminates air water and soil, is another step. If we keep livestock, what conditions are we allowing them to live in? Do they pee, poop, and drink from the same water? If it’s a running stream, what are we sending down the way, for someone else to deal with?
Improving our lives includes the awareness of our affect on all other lives.
Today, as we plan what we’re going to plant, grow, and eat, can we keep all of this in mind, and try to do things in such a way that we know we’ve done what we know to do, so no harm comes to others. If you use fertilizers, use as close to nature as you can. If you must use toxins, use them sparingly, and with knowledge of impact.
We can all do better when it comes to being “our brother’s keeper” in our use of the planet we share.