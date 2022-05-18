Editor’s Note: Sherrie Ottinger’s column is appearing here because it was inadvertently omitted from this week’s Accent section.
The indigenous peoples, no matter what continent, knew that weeds were good for food, and medicine, and they knew which ones were best for what remedy. For instance, lamb’s quarters are higher in nutrition and better tasting than domestic greens. Dandelions, all parts of the plant, are loaded with nourishment and healing. Someone who understands this value, and knows how to forage, doesn’t need to buy their green foods.
Livestock love weeds, when given the chance to choose. Sometimes domestic animals need to be shown/taught, but then they will prefer, and pass that knowledge along.
These wild plants we try to control, are nature’s storehouses of nutrients that would be washed or blown away from barren soil. There are some species that absorb, and make neutral, the toxins that may have been spilled, poured, or dumped onto the soil. I’m not telling you anything new. This knowledge has been around as long as life. No one is hiding it … yet it isn’t taught in most agricultural classes. If you want to know about weeds, and their value, you’re going to need to be patient, observant, and willing to relearn what you think you know.
Dr. Williams spoke at the 2021 USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance Summitt last September. By the way, he’s scheduled to speak at the 2022 Summit this September, as well. He made mention several times of the book he recommends for anyone wanting to learn the true value of weed species to the overall environment. That book was written in 1950, and is still just as relevant and educational, more than 70 years later. It’s called “Weeds – Guardians of the Soil” by Joseph Cocannouer. It was written in 1950, and is reprint now. I finally found a copy and have been reading and trying to uneducate my old brain on things I would’ve known, had I been born before machinery and chemicals. It’s absolutely amazing what I don’t know!
The life below the surface of the ground is more populous than the life above it! There are communities, webs, roads, and agreements between plant-roots that we know nothing of. Humans are NOT the smartest species when it comes to cooperating. You have helped build on the web of life … the fungi, insects, beneficial bacteria, organic matter, and so much more. Fungi are what feed plant roots, not Miracle-Gro. We don’t even understand all there is to know about the sub-soil world … and I don’t think we ever will. Life below the soil will feed your plants. Plant at the proper time, based on what you’re planting, then mulch well with hay, straw, shredded paper, leaves and pine needles or whatever organic matter you have. Watch what happens. Harvest the yield. Tell your neighbors, who’ll not believe you and continue on in their struggle to preserve tradition. It’s amazing how the ones who “get it” are only the ones who were brave enough to try.
People, we humans didn’t create life, and we will never control it. Not weather, nor procreation, nor food sources, nor any other process that was here before we knew. Let’s try to find Nature’s pulse … then listen … then follow … even if it means abandoning tradition. If we are to survive, we must go against the grain. It’s OK … I’m in the same boat. Diversity. Randomness. Nature plants what works for the time, like pioneer plants (a.k.a. weeds), that eventually die out, giving way to the next generation. It’s always a mix of species, and ever changing. Humans try to control what is planted, what thrives, but it becomes a battle … against Nature. Natural life on this planet depends on diversity, a flow, an ever-changing picture. Like watching a fire or a fast-moving stream. The woods you so admire … the “walks thru the wilderness” … it’s the random flower that catches your attention, the single tree with bright yellow leaves or hanging blossoms. I believe we humans are hard-wired to be drawn to diversity. Appreciate, encourage, and admire the diversity our world has given us. Control Nature? It’s not going to happen. Know everything about Nature? One couldn’t, if they lived a thousand lifetimes.
I’ll close with a quote from the book: “Professor Cocannouer does not believe that weeds should be allowed to go rampant and take over our farms and gardens. The function of this book, a pioneering work, is to demonstrate how the controlled use of weeds can be sound ecology, good conservation, and a boon to the average farmer or gardener.” Consider this. Please.