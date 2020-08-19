“I sprayed the weeds in the ditch line in front of my house. We got a heavy rain. The ditch is guttered and a big pile of mud washed over the driveway. What can I plant that’ll look good and stop the erosion?” — A. Long, Maryville, Tennessee.
Ohhh, mercy! I wish we’d have talked about this before you sprayed!
Like I was telling last week, it’s all connected, even weeds. Yes, they annoy, and yes, they have a vital role to play. Weeds are pioneer plants and even they have an order. When the ground is depleted or damaged, by whatever means, nature works hard to get a cover back on the soil so it can heal. One kind of weed may be in charge for a few seasons, and then another kind will take its place, until the ground is healthy enough to support plants that may not have been able to live there earlier. Close observation will tell the knowledgeable eye where that soil may be in recovery. Nature has an order. It’s not on a human time-clock and the goal is to mend, reconstruct, and make viable the ground, because all life depends on the soil. It’s not really into the opinion of us humans.
So, a weedy ditch is probably weedy for a reason and is in some state of healing. Roots and fungal activity are in a bartering arrangement, for nutrients, and are working on a necessary community of life beneath the surface.
Is a weedy ditch going to become beautiful in a year? Five years? Remember … not our timeline.
What to do with a weedy ditch until the ground can support more desirable plant life? If it doesn’t impede the view, let it grow. There will be plants in that mix that the pollinators, which are also in trouble because of humans, can use. If you want to clear the view, trim the weeds to a safe place. Be observant and patient until you can establish “good” plants where you wish. Understand that any roots are better than no roots when it comes to holding soil in place. Roots draw water in and cling to the soil so erosion in a big rain has less chance of grinding out the ground.
Do you want to do something else with the ditch, such as rip-rap, stone or concrete? If so, a weed barrier, followed by the rocks, needs to be put down as soon as the killing has begun. If it’s to be a wet-weather creek, a dry creek or a bog, this process is not maintenance-free. In fact it may be more maintenance. Weeds don’t just come from the ground that you’ve barricaded. They come from above: bird poop, wind, passersby and whatever other method seeds can fly. There will be germination and weeding will be necessary if you want to maintain your creation.
Are you planning on planting nursery stock around the area, maybe a groundcover look? Again, weeding will be necessary, and may be more labor-intensive than before because you now have to watch your step and water when there’s no rain, especially the first year or two. And someone told you that a groundcover was less work?!
Bottom line: Don’t kill just because you don’t like the weeds, unless you enjoy dealing with erosion issues. Have a plan, talk to someone who knows, and be prepared with the repair beforehand.
I’ve driven on the backroads of our town and have seen long stretches of banks that have been sprayed in lieu of mowing them. In the heat of July, little thought is given to “what happens next.” But that must be asked. Killing weeds and other plants in a long dry stretch is the same as having a hurricane plow through your community and destroy everything. When the ground is bare and dry, the sun bakes the life out of it. The necessary connections of communication, exchange, and soil-holding are gone. When the hard winter rain starts there is nothing to pull in and hold the water. The movement grates away the layers of soil and pushes it to a stopping place, leaving great gashes and devastation. One erosion leads to another and the death won’t stop until the ground can heal with pioneer weeds.
As far as appearances, tell folks you’re into soil farming! Or rent some goats. Truth is, anyone who is in charge of a chunk of earth is a soil farmer first, if they want the plants they enjoy to do well. And last time I checked, appearances never really fixed anything!