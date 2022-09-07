It’s long been known that summer and I aren’t the best of buds. The Creator had to have a sense of humor to have me born in the middle of it.
To add to that, I’m a horticulturist with very unpleasant allergies, outside and out, and I got married in July as well. My hubby dreads winter because he drives across country every week. I dread summer because ... well, I dread summer!
Yet, the two in-between seasons are like teasers. They’re wonderful, and gone! But we’ve reached the other side of summer, arriving at the first “ber”… September. The windows can be open, and I don’t feel like I’m slushing through a day of wet, oven-hot air.
Humans are such dichotomies! In spite of my summer misery, I’ll be chomping at the bit by the end of winter, watching eagerly, for the first warm day. Key word is “warm.” I’ll check for the familiar tiny signs of spring, slinging bags of mulch, starting seeds, and planning for growing. Which brings me back to my unfriendly 3 months. I’ll bet some of you can relate, right?
I wonder if it comes back to the innate craving to control something. Control what grows, how it grows, where it grows, and if it’s that, why? We’ve really tried to allow Nature to take the lead here at our place, and allow habitat for insects, wildlife, diverse plants, volunteer plants, and we’ve seen an amazing turnaround in the healthy appearance all around. It’s been 6 years. It’ll take many more to heal the soil, and life under it, but we’re trying. I find the older I get, the less I want control, of anything. Especially if Nature has the helm. I want to observe, take note, learn, and follow.
Every now and then, I get an email, in response to a column, that is a light in the darkness, a gift of a voice that lets me know there are folks out there who “Get it! Who also share!” They let me know I’m not alone on this long climb. I just received such an email, this morning, and I wanted to share it with anyone who gets discouraged in the walls we hit, when it seems our words blow back in our faces.
“You are so right and it is sad and infuriating what humans have done as “stewards” (we don’t deserve that designation) of this world at every level in our quest for power, money, comfort and control as you say. I tell my son (who works for Sierra Club) that whatever you can do to retain healthy areas and gene pools of living creatures will help to resuscitate Nature when (not if) we are mostly gone. This Earth thinks in millions of years but the Age of the Mammals is being prematurely ended.
Keep your voice crying out for our wilderness”.
Thank you, N. Kuhn
I know there are lots of us out there, who are looking down the road, at where the abuse and misuse is taking us, and it’s more than concerning. Folks, it’s not about fortune and fame. It’s about the basics of life that we cannot live without. Make no mistake, our environment is changing quickly, and none of us have ever been here before, so we don’t know what to expect. So far, it’s a lot concerning. Stronger, more violent storms, uncommon weather patterns, record temperatures, and catastrophic events all over the planet, give us fair warning, and yet like with so many other things, humans deny and scoff. It makes me sad, and a little scared. The Titanic was certain it wouldn’t sink too.
To those who’ve allowed your minds to at least consider, thank you. To those who’ve considered and seen the possible consequences in front of us, thank you. And to those who are trying to do it differently, and tell what they know, thank you. I believe our future access to clean air, soil, and water depends on folks who are leading by example, and teaching what they’ve learned. For the sake of the children who come after us, who deserve the basics of sustenance, changing of minds, and then changing of actions, must happen. You who think it doesn’t apply to you — if you eat, drink, and breathe, it applies. It costs nothing to listen with open heart.
If all of Nature went away today, humans would die quickly. If humans went away today, Nature would flourish and heal.