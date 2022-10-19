“My neighbor told me I had bag worms all over my evergreens, and she was right! What exactly is a bagworm, and how do you get rid of them?” — P.M., Greeneville
Many people confuse the bagworm with the webworm but they are not the same. The webworm makes a silken sac around limbs in a tree and the young can all be seen inside.
The bagworm, usually most evident in late summer, is larvae , which hatches around May or June. Look for a dangling, often twitching, bag, almost like an ornament, on the tip of a branch. It’s made up of a tough silk like fiber, incorporating pieces of whatever the caterpillar that lives inside has been munching on. Bagworms usually are spotted on evergreens, but they are opportunists and will feed on many plants. Inside the bag lives the larvae of a small moth, which will eat voraciously until late summer, at which time the bag will resemble a strange, two-inch long, pinecone-shaped object. If the infestation is bad enough, they can defoliate and kill a shrub or tree.
The larvae will fasten itself to a branch and close the opening of the bag to pupate for about a month. Male bagworms will emerge as small black moths with fuzzy antennae and translucent wings. The female remains in the sac, never developing wings, eyes or mouthparts. She emits a pheromone to attract the male, and they will mate thru a small hole in the bag.
The female will then lay about 1,000 eggs and die. The male also lacks mouthparts and will die shortly after mating. The eggs will overwinter inside the sac, often in leaf litter, before emerging in the spring to start all over again. There is only one generation of bagworms per year, thank goodness.
The control is a bit tricky. Spraying dormant oil early in the spring will kill some. Any other pesticide sprayed onto the bags must be done while the caterpillar is very small and the sac is still permeable. As it grows older the sac becomes tougher and nearly impervious. There are several predatory insects – vespid wasps, trichogramma wasps, and hornets — which feed on the larvae, and a few birds, especially those in the woodpecker and sparrow families, find them tasty.
Remember, anything you spray will affect your “friendlies” as well as the intended target, and often this will cause more harm in the long run. Numbers of “friendlies” don’t recover nearly as fast as those of a pest. If their plants of choice are touching each other, such as in a windbreak, bagworms will be harder to detect or treat. A densely foliaged tree must be checked thoroughly and early. Initial damage may be seen by an observant eye, but it’s usually most visible after the cocooning. In the fall they look like little brown tree ornaments. A plant may be denuded severely and may die, especially when it’s hit several years in a row.
My caution is, PLEASE hand-pick and destroy when you can, rather than using chemical controls. Chemicals often negatively affect lives not targeted…especially ones we REALLY need!
I’ve had a terrible time with bagworms this year and my favorite way of getting rid of them is to pick them off and step on them or drown them in a bucket of soapy water. I have a friend who puts them in a zip-loc bag and then into the microwave for a few seconds. Some cultures might find this a delicacy!
Bagworms are native to North America and pretty wide-spread. They can feed on over 50 families of evergreens, deciduous, as well as shrubs. When the larvae hatch in spring and disperse on the wind via a silken thread. Throughout the cycles it grows, makes bigger bags and can survive a long time without food. After the last cycle the larvae will attach the bag to the host plant, with a strong thick silken strand, then it seals the bag. Their bag is impervious to many chemicals, so manual removal is preferred.
In nature the balance will take care of the problems. The real problem begins when humans try to control the issue. All we end up doing is messing up the whole cycle of predator/prey. Long before chemicals were contrived, there were troublesome lifeforms, and they were kept in check by predators. Part of healing the earth is to keep the chemicals in the bottle, and watch to see what Nature does. It’s OK to pick-and-drown!